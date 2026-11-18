MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report examines implementation depth across partners, services, and the network service lifecycle as direct LSO production implementations more than double from 2023 to 2026

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, the global alliance advancing Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure, today released Scaling NaaS Automated Network Service Supply Chains, a new research report examining the growth and implementation depth of Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) across the global network services ecosystem. The report finds that scalable NaaS automation depends on implementation depth: how broadly providers can automate across trading partners, services, and the network service lifecycle. Key findings include:



Direct LSO production implementations more than doubled from 2023 to 2026.

Commercial functions such as qualification, quoting, and ordering are more mature than operational functions such as performance monitoring and fault management. Among survey respondents, 91% identified AI-ready digital infrastructure as a high or critical strategic priority, while 48% cited it among their leading LSO investment drivers.

Mplify's research tracks over 185 organizations across the LSO adoption lifecycle. More than 102 have committed to implementation or progressed to developing, testing, or production, with direct LSO implementations now in production at more than 63 organizations. Initially driven by international wholesale transactions, LSO adoption is expanding as providers respond to growing enterprise demand for simpler, on-demand connectivity and AI-ready network services.

To help organizations assess their progress, the report introduces five dimensions of LSO implementation depth:

ecosystem participationtransaction structures and enablement approacheslifecycle automationproduct and service payload supportAI enablement and agentic readiness

Together, these dimensions help organizations evaluate implementation maturity, identify investment priorities, and strengthen the automation foundation needed to support increasingly intelligent, autonomous network service delivery.

LSO Implementation Maturity and Interoperability

As NaaS evolves toward automated network service supply chains, the research explores how providers can build on their LSO investments to deliver more consistent, efficient, and scalable services. Business functions such as service qualification, quoting, and ordering have achieved greater implementation maturity, while capabilities such as performance monitoring and fault management represent opportunities to extend automation across the full service lifecycle.

The research also emphasizes the importance of understanding implementation compatibility between trading partners. Beyond production deployment status, successful automated transactions depend on alignment across supported APIs and operations, software development kit (SDK) releases, products, and service locations. These considerations help providers identify opportunities to expand interoperability and make better use of their existing automation investments.

“Having LSO APIs in production is an important milestone, but it doesn't necessarily mean an organization has achieved scalable automation,” said Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, Mplify, and author of the report.“Our implementation-depth framework helps identify how effectively organizations can scale automation across trading partners, services, and the full lifecycle, while establishing a stronger foundation for the emerging era of agentic network service automation.”

AI Infrastructure Priorities and LSO Investment

The report also examines how network automation priorities are evolving alongside growing demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure. The survey findings highlight an opportunity for service providers to more closely connect their automation strategies with emerging AI requirements.

Existing LSO implementations also provide an important foundation for the next phase of automation. Standardized APIs, automated business processes, and operational integration establish capabilities that providers can build upon as they adopt Agentic LSO, enabling AI agents to support increasingly complex service workflows across network providers and business systems. The report includes practical examples of how providers can build on existing LSO investments to expand service delivery. A Proximus case study illustrates how standardized automation can be extended to customers through direct APIs or a buyer portal, creating additional ways to access and transact network services.

“LSO automation initially focused on improving efficiency in wholesale connectivity, where transaction volumes sometimes made the investment case difficult,” said Michael Kearns, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Amartus.“Growing enterprise expectations for on-demand NaaS, together with the secure, performance-assured connectivity required by emerging AI workloads, are creating new reasons for providers to expand their automation investments.”

Next Mplify Research Report: NaaS for AI

The next planned report for February 2027, NaaS for AI: Defining AI-Ready Infrastructure – A Framework for Service Provider Leadership, will explore a framework for evaluating service providers' AI readiness across connectivity, automation, ecosystem coordination, assurance, security, and AI enablement.

Access the Mplify Research Report

Scaling NaaS Automated Network Service Supply Chains is available at no cost to Mplify members and may be purchased by non-members for $4,000. Visit the report page to download or purchase the report.

For more information about Mplify and its work advancing Network as a Service, Lifecycle Service Orchestration, and AI-ready digital infrastructure, visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Bluesky, and YouTube.

About Mplify

Mplify is the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure. It helps members compete beyond the limits of their own networks and capabilities by expanding reach, combining services and expertise with ecosystem partners, and enabling trusted, standards-based automation across organizations. Its community spans service and cloud providers, data center operators, internet exchanges, cybersecurity and technology companies, and enterprises. Together, these organizations shape standardized operational models and APIs, network services, trust frameworks, and certification programs that turn independent capabilities into an interoperable global ecosystem for the AI era.

Media Contact:

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

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