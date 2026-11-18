MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dispensary brings a patient-focused team to Tarrant County residents enrolled in the Texas Compassionate Use Program

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Original, the state's leading licensed medical cannabis provider, today announced that its Fort Worth location, 2812 Horne St., Suite 200, has been approved as a satellite dispensary, giving Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) patients in Tarrant County faster, more convenient access to their medicine through same-day pickup.

The Horne Street satellite dispensary offers a knowledgeable team that can provide on-site medical cannabis education and personalized product guidance, ensuring patients have a clear understanding of their medication. Patients can also pick up Texas Original's physician-prescribed vaporization device, the first to market in Texas, now available for those who require a faster-acting delivery method.









"A satellite location in Fort Worth means more patients in Tarrant County can access the medicine they need, closer to home," said Nico Richardson, CEO of Texas Original. " As a Texas company, we're proud to continue growing alongside the communities we serve.”



What to Expect at Horne Street

The secure medical cannabis satellite dispensary offers patients a place to receive their prescribed medicine and an environment for Fort Worth residents to learn more about medical cannabis in Texas.

The Horne Street location is open five days a week - Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.











Regulated, Physician-Prescribed Medication

Texas Original operates under TCUP, which allows patients with qualifying conditions like chronic pain, PTSD, neuropathy and autism to receive medical cannabis.

“Every day, I care for patients who have serious illnesses like cancer, and they depend a lot on their family and friends to help them through the day, as they have tremendous burdens from symptoms like pain and fatigue,” said Dr. Morvarid Rezaie, a palliative care physician at The Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders in Fort Worth.“ I have full trust in medicinal cannabis through the Compassionate Use Program, as these products are highly tested and regulated so I know that what I prescribe for my patients is what they are going to get. Now that there is an option closer to many of their homes with same-day pick up, this is going to make a big difference in my patients' lives, improving access for the people who need it most.”

“In my clinical work, I have observed improvements in sleep and behavior in some patients receiving medical cannabis under careful medical supervision,” said Dr. Mohsin Maqbool, founder of Delta Neurology & Sleep.“Expanding local access can help eligible patients maintain continuity of treatment, alongside individualized care and regular follow-up.”









The Fort Worth location becomes a satellite dispensary just over a year after House Bill 46 took effect on September 1, 2025, ushering in the most significant expansion in the history of TCUP. By extending eligibility to more Texans and giving physicians greater flexibility in how they prescribe medical cannabis, the law opened new pathways to treatment for patients living with a variety of conditions. It also laid the groundwork for faster-acting treatment options like vaporization and more statewide accessibility through satellite locations. The Fort Worth location reflects that progress, bringing physician-prescribed medication and personalized support closer to patients across the DFW metroplex.

Building on its Texas-based roots, Texas Original continues to strengthen the state's largest medical cannabis distribution network with its eight approved satellite dispensaries in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Lubbock, Plano, Tyler, Nacogdoches and Fort Worth, and 15 additional medical cannabis dispensaries statewide. Additional openings are planned for 2026 as Texas Original remains committed to advancing responsible, patient-focused access to life-changing medicine across the state.



Apply for a Texas Medical Marijuana Prescription

Learn how the process works, who qualifies and how patients can legally access medical cannabis in Texas. Whether you're exploring medical cannabis for the first time or looking to better understand your options, this guide provides some helpful information for Texas patients and their families.

About Texas Original

Texas Original is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide high-quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. Texas Original is committed to maintaining the integrity of Texas through quality, consistency and purity in every product it produces. Texas Original is headquartered in Bastrop with a growing network of delivery routes, satellite facilities and pickup locations statewide. For more information, visit .

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