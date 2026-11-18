MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Release highlights:



Fast 500 Recognition: Flare ranked No. 90 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, achieving 767% revenue growth.

Growing Market Demand: Flare's rapid growth reflects growing demand from organizations that need to stop AI-powered attacks before they turn into breaches, by finding and fixing exposed identities faster than attackers can use them. Continued Innovation: Flare continues to invest in AI and expand its capabilities across identity exposure management, threat investigation and automated remediation, so security teams can keep pace with AI-powered attacks.



MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flare, the leader in Identity-first Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), today announced that it ranked number 90 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year.

With a 767 percent growth rate, Flare's success reflects growing demand from organizations that need to stop AI-powered attacks before they turn into breaches. More than 4000 organizations globally rely on Flare's cyber threat intelligence platform to protect over 1 billion end users against account takeovers, ransomware, and data breaches.

“Technology keeps changing what attackers can target, but not how they get in: an exposed identity. With AI, attackers can find and exploit those identities faster than ever,” said Norman Menz, CEO, Flare.“Flare's ranking in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 reflects the demand for a proactive approach, finding and fixing human and non-human identity exposures before attackers do. We're investing in both AI and actionable threat intelligence so defenders can match AI-speed attacks with AI-speed defenses.”

Turning Cyber Threat Intelligence Into Action

As cybercriminals increasingly leverage AI, stolen credentials and underground ecosystems to launch attacks, organizations face growing challenges in identifying and addressing threats before they escalate. Traditional security approaches often leave teams with fragmented intelligence and limited visibility into the identities and data attackers are exploiting.

Flare closes this gap by continuously monitoring the clear and dark web, identifying high-risk exposures and enabling security teams to quickly investigate and remediate threats before they lead to a breach. The company continues to invest in AI and expand its capabilities across identity exposure management, threat investigation and automated remediation, so security teams can keep pace with AI-powered attacks.

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%. Flare also ranked No. 28 on Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada list, announced last month.



Learn more about Flare on the website.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM and where did Flare rank?

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM is an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. Now in its 32nd year, the program recognizes companies demonstrating significant revenue growth. Flare ranked No. 90 on the 2026 list. Flare also ranked No. 28 on Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada list.

What is driving Flare's growth?

Flare's growth reflects increasing demand for proactive cybersecurity solutions as cybercriminals increasingly use AI, stolen credentials and underground ecosystems to launch attacks. Organizations are looking to move beyond traditional threat detection toward identifying and addressing risks before they escalate. More than 4000 organizations globally rely on Flare's cyber threat intelligence platform to help protect against account takeovers, ransomware and data breaches.

How is Flare investing in innovation to sustain its growth?

Flare continues to invest in AI and expand its capabilities across identity exposure management, threat investigation and automated remediation, so security teams can keep pace with AI-powered attacks. By continuously monitoring the clear and dark web, Flare finds the human and non-human identities attackers are targeting, such as credentials, session tokens and API keys. It then validates those exposures against each organization's business context and helps teams remediate them in minutes, before attackers can exploit them. These investments are focused on making CTI more actionable and helping organizations prevent breaches.

About Flare

Flare is the platform that hundreds of organizations around the globe select to end the risk of account takeover, ransomware attacks and data breaches caused by human and non-human identity compromise. As the leader in identity-first Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI), Flare helps detect high-risk identity exposures with the largest collection of stealer logs, criminal forums, and identity exposures in the industry. For more information, visit the website or start a free trial to experience the platform firsthand. Join our Discord community and explore Flare Academy to stay up-to-date on the latest in threat intelligence.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

Media Contact:

Geena Pickering

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