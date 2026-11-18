MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novacap reinvests in the healthcare solutions company, marking its fifth investment in Canadian businesses in just over two weeks

MONTREAL, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novacap welcomes today's announcement that LGI Healthcare Solutions (“LGI”), a provider of mission-critical clinical and administrative healthcare software, has acquired QHR Technologies (“QHR”), the company behind Accuro EMR. Accuro supports approximately 25,000 providers across Canada. The acquisition brings together two established Canadian healthcare software companies with a shared commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction and innovation.

The acquisition expands LGI's reach into primary care, combining its experience serving hospitals, long-term care and other healthcare organizations with QHR's expertise serving general practitioners, specialists, pharmacists and allied health professionals in community settings. The combined organization will support providers across more of the care continuum, from community clinics and pharmacies to hospitals and long-term care across Canada.

Novacap first partnered with LGI's management team and Investissement Québec in 2020, acquiring the business from U.S. ownership and bringing it back under Canadian stewardship. Since then, LGI has invested steadily in its team, its systems and the solutions that clinicians, administrators and their patients depend on every day. QHR builds on that foundation.

“This is an important milestone in our growth strategy,” said Michel Desgagné, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Healthcare Solutions.“QHR is a trusted name in Canadian healthcare, with deep expertise in the day-to-day needs of clinicians and the patients they serve. By bringing our complementary strengths together, we are building a national platform that delivers greater value to Canadian customers across the care continuum, and a foundation for our international expansion.”

“Combining Accuro, the largest single-platform EMR in Canada, with LGI's position in hospitals and long-term care gives the business the scale to invest more in what its customers need,” said Eric Desrosiers, Chairman of the Board of LGI and Senior Partner, Technologies Group at Novacap.“That includes innovation that improves clinicians' workflows and gives them more time with patients. The ongoing relationship with Shoppers Drug Mart also positions the company well as pharmacists take on a larger role in community care. LGI now has a connected care platform that can provide state-of-the-art solutions across Canada.”

The acquisition fits squarely within Novacap's strategy of backing Canada's leading middle-market technology companies and helping them scale into national and global leaders.“We are pleased to continue our partnership with LGI and Investissement Québec as the company begins its next chapter,” said David Lewin, Lead Senior Partner, Technologies Group at Novacap.“We brought LGI back under Canadian ownership six years ago. With QHR, we are helping a local leader become a pan-Canadian champion, and we are doubling down on that ambition with committed capital and a long runway ahead. This is exactly the kind of Canadian innovator we want to partner with and grow.”

Novacap is reinvesting in LGI through Novacap Technologies Fund VII, following the fund's first investment in OSI Maritime Systems, announced on November 3. Fund VII closed earlier this year with nearly $5.3 billion in commitments, including affiliated vehicles. Together with Novacap's return as a shareholder of AGA Benefit Solutions and AGA's recent acquisition of Aria Benefit Solutions, these transactions represent five investments across the firm in just over two weeks, reflecting Novacap's continued commitment to backing Canadian businesses and supporting their growth at home and abroad.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading investor and one of Canada's most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle-market and lower-middle market companies in four core strategies: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries, and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector-specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over $17 billion in assets under management, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information:

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development. The Corporation's services are designed to spur productivity, innovation, market development and the competitiveness of Québec businesses. To that end, Investissement Québec supports them at every stage of their growth with financing and assistance in the areas of business consulting, technological transformation and workforce strategies. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also provides concrete support for businesses' export activities and conducts prospecting activities to attract foreign investment to Québec.

About LGI Healthcare Solutions

LGI Healthcare Solutions is a trusted Canadian healthcare software leader providing mission-critical solutions that customers rely on every day. With deep expertise and a vision for connected care, LGI continuously brings innovation that supports administrative and clinical teams, and their patients, at every step of the care journey, from community clinics and pharmacies to hospitals and long-term care. LGI is committed to excellence and driven to make a difference in healthcare.

About QHR Technologies

QHR Technologies is a leader in the digital health industry, on a mission to unite Canadian healthcare by connecting providers to information, their patients and each other. QHR's flagship product, Accuro EMR, is a comprehensive electronic medical record platform that includes configurable clinic management tools to power clinics, and complete patient engagement tools that let users add secure virtual care to their clinic's services. Accuro is the largest single-platform EMR in Canada.

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