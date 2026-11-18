Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Surgical Robotics for Gynecology Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robotics for gynecology market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising women's health surgery volumes, and continued investment in robotic surgical infrastructure. The market is projected to increase from $2.94 billion in 2025 to $3.35 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%.

By 2030, the surgical robotics for gynecology market is forecast to reach $5.76 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5%. Growth is expected to be supported by greater hospital investment in robotic surgery suites, increasing volumes of complex gynecologic procedures, expanded robotic surgery training programs, and improving reimbursement support. Patient preference for procedures associated with smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, and shorter recovery periods will also contribute to market development.

Key surgical robotics for gynecology market trends include the increasing adoption of robotic hysterectomy systems, wider use of single-port robotic procedures, and integration of advanced surgical visualization technologies. Healthcare providers are also adopting procedure-planning software and digitally connected platforms to enhance surgical workflows, accuracy, and clinical decision-making.

Demand for minimally invasive gynecologic surgery remains a major market driver. Advances in surgical instruments, imaging systems, and robotic-assisted technologies are enabling surgeons to perform hysterectomies, myomectomies, oophorectomies, sacrocolpopexies, and cancer-related procedures with enhanced precision and control. Robotic platforms can provide three-dimensional visualization, improved dexterity, and tremor filtration, supporting efficient performance during complex operations while reducing tissue trauma.

Robotic procedure volumes demonstrate the broader adoption of these technologies. According to information reported by Intuitive Surgical in November 2025, da Vinci robotic surgical systems were used in approximately 2.286 million procedures worldwide during 2023, an increase of about 22% from 2022. Cumulative experience across da Vinci platforms exceeded 14 million procedures, highlighting the expanding role of robotic-assisted surgery in global healthcare.

Healthcare organizations are introducing dedicated robotic gynecology programs to broaden access to advanced women's health procedures. In September 2025, the Royal Free Hospital launched a robotic gynecology surgery program designed to support complex procedures, including hysterectomies and cancer-related surgeries. The initiative uses advanced robotic technology to improve visualization and operative control while helping reduce blood loss, infection risks, postoperative pain, and recovery times. It also supports surgeon training and the wider adoption of robotic gynecology within the UK healthcare system.

Strategic acquisitions are further shaping the competitive and technological landscape. In August 2024, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG acquired Asensus Surgical Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand KARL STORZ's capabilities in robotic and digital surgery, strengthen its minimally invasive surgery portfolio, and enhance its global market presence. The acquisition also adds digital and next-generation robotic technologies designed to improve surgical accuracy and clinical outcomes.

The market spans robotic systems, surgical instruments and accessories, and related services. Revenue opportunities include platform installation and commissioning, clinical staff training, procedure planning and simulation, preventive and corrective maintenance, software upgrades, and hospital workflow integration. Demand is also increasing for surgeon control consoles, precision instruments, end effectors, imaging and visualization modules, and navigation and guidance systems. Major end users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics.

Tariffs on surgical robotic systems, precision instruments, and visualization modules are increasing capital costs across the surgical robotics for gynecology market. Import duties affecting robotic consoles and end effectors may delay full-platform purchases and technology upgrade cycles. Hospitals in North America and emerging Asia-Pacific markets that depend on imported systems are among the most affected, while robotic hysterectomy and myomectomy platforms face particularly high pricing exposure. At the same time, tariffs are encouraging regional assembly, domestic instrument manufacturing, and investment in local service and parts networks. These developments may strengthen lifecycle support and supply-chain resilience, although they can also increase upfront acquisition costs for healthcare providers.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Robotic Systems; Instruments and Accessories; Services

2) By Technology: Telerobotics; Minimally Invasive Robotics; Autonomous Robotics

3) By Application: Hysterectomy; Myomectomy; Oophorectomy; Sacrocolpopexy; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Specialty Clinics; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Robotic Systems: Robotic Surgical Platforms; Robotic Laparoscopy Systems; Robotic Hysterectomy Systems; Robotic Myomectomy Systems; Single Port Robotic Systems

2) By Instruments and Accessories: Robotic Surgical Instruments; Endoscopic Staplers; Energy Devices; Needle Holders; Trocars and Cannulas

3) By Services: Installation Services; Maintenance Services; Training and Education Services; Software Upgradation Services; Technical Support Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

