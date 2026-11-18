Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Router Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global router market is experiencing strong growth as expanding internet access, enterprise digital transformation and rising demand for reliable network infrastructure reshape the connectivity landscape. The market is projected to grow from $27.81 billion in 2025 to $30.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Historical growth has been supported by increasing internet penetration, the expansion of enterprise networking, data center development, growing demand for home networking solutions and widespread adoption of wireless connectivity.

Looking ahead, the router market is forecast to reach $42.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by the rollout of 5G and Wi-Fi 6 networks, increased adoption of cloud-managed routers, rapid growth in Internet of Things (IoT) devices and continued investment in enterprise digital transformation. Artificial intelligence-driven network optimization is also expected to improve routing efficiency, network reliability and traffic management across residential, commercial and industrial environments.

Key router market trends include rising demand for high-speed data routing, secure network management and cloud-integrated routing solutions. Software-defined networking adoption is enabling organizations to manage network resources with greater flexibility, while mesh and multi-band wireless deployments are improving coverage and performance in homes, offices and public spaces. These developments are creating opportunities for manufacturers to deliver scalable networking products capable of supporting data-intensive applications and growing numbers of connected devices.

Increasing global internet penetration remains a major router market growth driver. Continued investment in digital infrastructure is expanding access to online services and strengthening connectivity across urban and rural communities. This expansion is increasing demand for routers that can provide stable internet access across homes, businesses and public networks. In October 2023, the International Telecommunication Union reported that approximately 67% of the global population, equivalent to 5.4 billion people, used the internet, compared with 5.1 billion in 2022. As more users and devices connect to digital networks, demand for secure, high-capacity routing equipment is expected to rise.

Router manufacturers are responding by developing advanced networking solutions that support multi-gigabit speeds, lower latency and more efficient bandwidth utilization. In August 2025, D-Link Corporation introduced next-generation Wi-Fi 7 routers for home and small-business networking. The products feature multi-gigabit performance, enhanced multi-user multiple-input multiple-output capabilities, wider 320 MHz channel bandwidth and improved security protocols. These capabilities are designed to increase device capacity, strengthen connectivity and optimize network performance across residential and commercial settings.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping competition and product development in the router industry. In July 2024, Aviat Networks acquired 4RF Limited for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to expand Aviat Networks' industrial wireless access and broadband router portfolio, particularly for private LTE and 5G networks used in critical infrastructure. The acquisition strengthens the company's position in mission-critical connectivity and supports demand for specialized routing solutions across industrial and private network environments.

North America was the largest router market region in 2025, supported by advanced telecommunications infrastructure, substantial data center investment and high adoption of enterprise networking technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as broadband access expands and investments in 5G, cloud computing and connected infrastructure increase. The router market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Core Routers; Edge Routers; Wireless Routers; Virtual Routers

2) By Placement: Edge Routers; Core Routers

3) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Home Networking and Smart Home; Office and Enterprise Networking; Industrial Automation; Data Centers; Public Wifi Hotspots

5) By End User: Banking Financial Services and Insurance; Information Technology and Telecommunications; Education; Healthcare; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Core Routers: High Capacity Core Routers; Carrier Grade Core Routers; Modular Core Routers; Distributed Core Routers; Terabit Core Routers

2) By Edge Routers: Service Provider Edge Routers; Enterprise Edge Routers; Multi Service Edge Routers; Broadband Edge Routers; Metro Edge Routers

3) By Wireless Routers: Single Band Wireless Routers; Dual Band Wireless Routers; Tri Band Wireless Routers; Long Range Wireless Routers; Mesh Enabled Wireless Routers

4) By Virtual Routers: Cloud Based Virtual Routers; Software Defined Virtual Routers; Network Function Virtualization Routers; Enterprise Virtual Routers; Virtual Private Network Routers

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

