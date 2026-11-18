MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Esker enables finance leaders to investigate supplier payment risks, access financial insights, and take action directly within Microsoft Copilot

LYON, France, and MIDDLETON, Wis. - November 18, 2026 - Esker, a leading Agentic AI Suite for the Office of the CFO, today announced a new experience that brings its source-to-pay (S2P) capabilities directly into Microsoft Copilot. Powered by Model Context Protocol (MCP) Apps technology, this new approach brings trusted financial insights, business context, and interactive S2P capabilities directly into the applications where finance teams already work.

The modern CFO operates in a fast-moving environment where having a complete picture of financial operations is essential for decision-making. With Esker's interactive S2P experience available directly in their flow of work on Copilot, CFOs and their finance teams can quickly assess supplier payment risks, understand exposure, and explore impacted suppliers and invoices. Rather than receiving a simple AI-generated answer, Esker's conversational interface surfaces the business context needed to investigate issues in depth and initiate informed actions.

“The next step for enterprise AI is moving beyond generating answers to enabling action, whether it's giving finance leaders the context and capabilities to make decisions or completely redefining workflows within AI-powered environments,” said Matthias Goehler, CPO at Esker.“By embedding the Esker experience inside Microsoft Copilot, finance leaders can move from understanding a business issue to investigating it and taking action, all while maintaining the controls that critical financial processes require.”

A rich S2P experience for finance leaders

The new experience goes beyond traditional conversational AI by enabling users to interact with Esker interfaces directly within Copilot. For finance leaders, this means:



Greater visibility into financial exposure: Identify potential supplier payment risks and access the business context needed to understand their impact.

Faster investigation: Explore affected suppliers, invoices, and related information through interactive Esker interfaces within Copilot.

A direct path from insight to action: Initiate relevant follow-up activities through Esker's established business workflows. Less application switching: Access S2P capabilities within an environment employees already use, reducing the need to move between separate applications.

“Connecting Microsoft Copilot with the business applications organizations rely on every day is key to bringing AI into the flow of work and turning it into tangible business value,” said Chantrelle Nielsen, group program manager, Copilot Ecosystem at Microsoft.“Esker combines its expertise in finance and procurement with Microsoft AI capabilities, helping organizations extend the value of Copilot across critical business processes.”

Extending Esker's reach with MCP Apps technology

Built on MCP Apps, an extension of the Model Context Protocol, the new experience enables interactive Esker capabilities to appear directly within compatible AI environments such as Copilot.

While Copilot provides a new entry point for users, Esker remains the underlying platform responsible for business context, workflows, process controls and governance. This distinction allows organizations to offer a more accessible way to engage with S2P without replacing the systems and safeguards that support critical financial processes.

The integration reflects Esker's broader commitment to making AI-powered business processes more accessible, intuitive, and connected. By bringing source-to-pay capabilities into the applications finance teams already use, Esker is helping organizations reduce friction, encourage adoption, and empower more people to participate in business processes without sacrificing control.

To learn more, watch the demo video below.

About Esker

Esker's Agentic AI Suite for the Office of the CFO combines proven automation with AI agents that turn data into action across source-to-pay and order-to-cash processes - improving working capital and cashflow, scaling productivity, and improving financial performance. This blend of expertise, trusted technology, and continuous innovation enables greater autonomy across workflows while keeping people in control of the decisions that matter. Headquartered in Lyon, France, Esker has 1,200 employees across 15 global locations. To learn more about Esker, visit , follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

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