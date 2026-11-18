Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Asset Tracking Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global asset tracking artificial intelligence (AI) market is experiencing rapid growth as businesses seek real-time asset visibility, greater inventory accuracy, and more efficient supply chain operations. The market is projected to increase from $9.69 billion in 2025 to $11.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the transition from manual asset tracking to barcode and radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems, the expansion of enterprise resource planning platforms, increasing global supply chain complexity, and rising demand for accurate inventory management. These developments have created a strong foundation for AI-powered asset tracking solutions across logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and other asset-intensive industries.

The asset tracking AI market is forecast to reach $23.08 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.9% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by expanding Internet of Things (IoT) sensor ecosystems, increasing adoption of AI-based predictive analytics, the development of smart warehouses, and greater demand for continuous asset monitoring. The integration of edge AI into industrial operations is also helping organizations process tracking data closer to the point of collection, supporting faster decisions and more responsive asset management.

Key asset tracking AI market trends include AI-enabled location intelligence, predictive maintenance, digital twin asset visibility platforms, edge computing-powered tracking systems, and blockchain-based provenance and audit trails. Together, these technologies enable businesses to monitor asset location, condition, movement, and utilization while identifying potential maintenance requirements and operational risks.

The increasing adoption of IoT-enabled tracking devices is a significant market growth driver. Connected sensors and tracking hardware continuously generate location, condition, and movement data that AI platforms can analyze to improve operational visibility, automate decisions, and produce predictive insights. Organizations are adopting these technologies to reduce asset losses, optimize utilization, improve delivery performance, and strengthen supply chain resilience.

According to IoT Analytics GmbH, the number of connected IoT devices reached 18.5 billion in 2024, an increase of 12% compared with 2023. Continued growth in connected devices is expanding the volume and quality of data available to asset tracking AI systems, supporting broader deployment across industrial and commercial environments.

Innovation in AI-powered tracking platforms is also strengthening market development. In November 2024, Airgain Inc. launched the AT-Flight asset tracker for healthcare and life sciences IoT applications. The cellular-enabled, in-flight-certified solution supports continuous tracking of high-value, temperature-sensitive assets across air and ground transportation. It combines AI with ambient sensor technology to detect flight events automatically and activate airplane mode in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

The AT-Flight platform also offers extended battery life, approved battery options for air transportation, and an operating temperature range reaching -20C. These capabilities make it suitable for monitoring vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and other sensitive medical products throughout complex transportation networks. Such product developments demonstrate how asset tracking AI is being tailored to meet industry-specific regulatory, environmental, and operational requirements.

Strategic acquisitions are further reshaping the competitive landscape. In April 2026, ServiceNow Inc. acquired Armis for $7.75 billion to strengthen its AI-driven cybersecurity and risk management capabilities. The transaction supports the integration of real-time cyber asset visibility, threat detection, and automated remediation across information technology, operational technology, IoT devices, medical equipment, and cloud environments. It also expands ServiceNow's security platform and advances autonomous cyber defense initiatives.

North America was the largest region in the asset tracking artificial intelligence market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Technology: Radio Frequency Identification; Global Positioning System; Internet Of Things; Bluetooth; Barcode; Other Technologies

3) By Deployment Mode: On Premises; Cloud Based; Hybrid

4) By Application: Inventory Management; Equipment Tracking; Fleet Management; Supply Chain Management; Other Applications

5) By End User: Healthcare; Transportation And Logistics; Manufacturing; Retail; Oil And Gas; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Tracking Devices; Sensors And Monitoring Devices; Tags And Identification Devices; Scanners And Readers; Communication Gateways

2) By Software: Asset Tracking Platforms; Predictive Analytics Software; Data Management Software; Visualization And Reporting Software; Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Deployment And Implementation Services; Support And Maintenance Services; Managed Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

