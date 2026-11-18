MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inbenta analysis finds customer-facing generative AI raises OCC framework's hardest questions on hallucinations, consistency and traceability, and offers a guide to what banks should be asking their AI vendors

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banks that use generative AI to answer customers now face a question from federal examiners that many of those systems struggle to answer: Where did that answer come from? That is the central finding of an analysis Inbenta published today in its white paper Closing the Promise Gap: How Encore Supports the OCC Supervisory Framework for AI. The analysis examines the supervisory framework for AI in banking, recently issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

The OCC framework is the first AI-specific examiner framework from a federal banking agency. The framework warns that AI hallucinations about fees, rates, account status, or policies could create legal exposure and customer harm. And it makes clear that the bank, not just the vendor, is accountable.

Inbenta's analysis finds those concerns converge on customer service, which is the source of the greatest exposure for banks. The Deloitte Consumer Banking Survey 2025 found that 58% of respondents had used a bank's chatbot. When a generative model writes each answer live as the customer waits, the risks follow: a wrong fee, an answer that shifts from one request to the next, and a thin audit trail.

“Many banks haven't read this framework yet, and many are running customer-facing AI that writes answers on the fly,” said Melissa Solis, CEO of Inbenta.“Sooner or later, that design was going to collide with an examiner's first question: Where did this answer come from? Banks don't need to pull back from AI. They need AI they can explain, including the source, the approval and the person who signed off.”

Inbenta built Encore, launched in March 2026, around that question. Encore uses large language models before go-live to ingest and organize a bank's own content, rather than using generative AI to write answers on the fly. The subject matter experts who own that content approve the answers before customers see them, and the approval becomes the audit record. At runtime, Encore matches the customer's question to an approved answer with its source attached. Encore AI Assistants deliver answer accuracy above 98%. When a question falls outside approved content, Encore's self-learning tool Elevate flags the gap instead of guessing. Banks can start with question-and-answer assistants that take no action on accounts and add workflows and agents as their controls mature.

Inbenta's report provides answers to the seven vendor-risk questions that banks should put to any AI vendor, Inbenta included. Bank security teams can also request Inbenta's CISO Architecture Brief by booking a call with an Inbenta AI expert.

“A vendor's assurances don't make the bank less accountable,” said Adam Rivera, Chief Legal Officer at Inbenta.“The vendor's job is to give the bank a record it can defend: where each answer came from, who signed off on it and when the model changed.”

Availability: The analysis, Closing the Promise Gap: How Encore Supports the OCC Supervisory Framework for AI in Banking, and Inbenta's vendor-risk checklist are now available to download. Banks can also book a 30-minute walkthrough with an Inbenta AI expert.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the OCC release?

On November 4, 2026, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency gave its bank examiners a guide for reviewing how banks use AI, which the federal government now calls“Super Intelligence.” It covers uses from customer service to payments and fraud detection.

Why does it matter for bank customer service?

The OCC warns that AI“hallucinations concerning fees, rates, account status, or policies could contribute to legal or customer-harm exposure.” A hallucination is a wrong answer delivered with confidence.

Who is responsible when a vendor's AI gets it wrong?

The OCC says that even when vendors build or host the AI,“accountability for managing the bank's risk generally remains with the bank.”

How is Inbenta's approach different?

Inbenta has been building AI for real customer service interactions for two decades. Its answers are prepared and approved ahead of time rather than made up on the spot. Its Encore platform drafts your replies upfront and learns from each conversation, so every answer is retrieved, not generated. Inbenta reports 98–99% answer accuracy.

About Inbenta

Inbenta is a customer experience company. For more than 20 years, over 1,000 organizations, including BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Samsung and FamilySearch, have relied on Inbenta to resolve customer questions accurately and at scale. Inbenta Encore is the knowledge-first AI platform for customer experience: it builds answers from what a business actually knows and keeps answers traceable to their source. Inbenta customers see 75% faster deployment, up to 50% lower overhead and 35% higher first-contact resolution. Learn more at inbenta.com.

Media Contact: Carly Telpner |...