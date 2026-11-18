Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Reverse Logistics Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in reverse logistics market is projected to expand steadily as retailers, manufacturers, and logistics providers adopt advanced technologies to improve returns management, product recovery, and reverse supply chain efficiency. The market is expected to grow from $3.89 billion in 2025 to $4.25 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising e-commerce return volumes, increasing logistics operating costs, the expansion of organized retail supply chains, broader product warranty and return policies, and the adoption of returns management systems. These factors have encouraged businesses to seek more efficient ways to inspect, sort, route, refurbish, resell, recycle, and restock returned products.

The AI in reverse logistics market is forecast to reach $5.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2026. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of AI-based reverse logistics platforms, greater emphasis on circular economy practices, expansion of automated sorting and refurbishment systems, and rising demand for cost-efficient returns processing. The integration of predictive analytics into supply chain operations is also expected to help companies anticipate return volumes, identify recurring product issues, optimize inventory recovery, and improve product quality insights.

Key AI in reverse logistics market trends include AI-driven returns prediction, reverse-flow optimization, automated refurbishment lifecycle tracking, and intelligent sorting and grading of returned goods. Circular economy-focused platforms are gaining importance as companies work to increase product recovery, extend product lifecycles, reduce waste, and connect returned inventory with resale, reuse, recycling, and refurbishment channels.

Increasing e-commerce product returns remain a major market growth driver. Differences between online product presentations and customers' expectations regarding quality, sizing, color, and fit continue to contribute to higher return rates. AI supports more accurate return authorization, routing, disposition, and restocking decisions, enabling businesses to reduce processing costs while improving customer satisfaction. According to PUDO Inc., the proportion of returned e-commerce goods rose from approximately 20% in 2022 to about 25% in 2023, highlighting the growing operational pressure on retailers and logistics networks.

Technology providers are responding by developing AI-powered reverse logistics optimization platforms that improve returns processing, value recovery, and operational efficiency. In September 2025, RQ Tech LLC launched a re-engineered AI-enabled returns marketplace platform featuring AI-driven return routing, automated resale matching, virtual try-on capabilities, and coordinated home pickup and return services. The platform uses AI models to accelerate inventory recovery, shorten processing times, connect returned goods with resale and reuse ecosystems, and support more sustainable commerce strategies.

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive environment. In August 2025, Blue Yonder Group Inc. acquired Optoro for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is intended to strengthen Blue Yonder's returns management and reverse logistics capabilities by integrating Optoro's AI and machine learning technology. The combined capabilities are expected to improve returns processing efficiency, increase recovery value, and expand Blue Yonder's end-to-end retail supply chain offering.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in reverse logistics market in 2025, supported by mature e-commerce operations, advanced supply chain infrastructure, and strong adoption of AI-enabled logistics technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services; Hardware

2) By Deployment: Cloud; On Premises

3) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Sized Enterprises

4) By Application: Returns Management And Authorization; Transportation And Route Optimization; Inventory And Warehouse Management; Product Inspection And Sorting; Other Applications

5) By End User Industry: Retail And E Commerce; Manufacturing; Automotive; Electronics; Healthcare; Logistics And Transportation; Other End User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Returns Management Software; Predictive Analytics Software; Computer Vision Software; Route Optimization Software; Warehouse Management Software; Inventory Recovery Software; Warranty Processing Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services; Integration Services; Consulting Services; Managed Services; Support Services; Training Services

3) By Hardware: Machine Vision Cameras; Sensors; Edge Computing Devices; Robotics Systems; Automated Sorting Equipment; Conveyors; Scanning Devices

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

