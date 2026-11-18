Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Logistics Automation Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in logistics automation market is experiencing exponential growth as logistics providers, retailers, manufacturers, and warehouse operators invest in intelligent technologies to improve supply chain speed, accuracy, visibility, and resilience. The market is projected to increase from $12.29 billion in 2025 to $16.45 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8%.

Historic market growth has been supported by rising e-commerce logistics demand, the expansion of warehouse automation systems, greater adoption of transportation management software, increasing globalization of supply chains, and the early integration of machine learning into logistics planning. These factors have accelerated the transition from manual and rules-based logistics processes to connected, data-driven operations.

The AI in logistics automation market is forecast to reach $53.14 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 34.1%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by advances in autonomous delivery vehicles and drones, wider adoption of AI-driven supply chain orchestration platforms, increasing demand for real-time logistics visibility, the expansion of edge computing in warehouse operations, and a stronger focus on cost-efficient and sustainable logistics.

Key AI in logistics automation market trends include the rise of hyperlocal last-mile delivery optimization platforms, predictive demand-based inventory positioning, and autonomous vehicle and drone delivery networks. Digital twin technology is also gaining traction for logistics modeling and simulation, enabling organizations to test operational scenarios before making physical changes. Meanwhile, cross-border e-commerce growth is encouraging greater automation in international logistics workflows and customs digitization.

E-commerce expansion remains a significant driver of market demand. Increased smartphone adoption and internet connectivity allow consumers to browse, compare, and purchase products from nearly any location, creating higher order volumes and greater expectations for rapid, reliable delivery. In response, warehouses and fulfillment centers are implementing AI-powered systems to accelerate picking, sorting, packaging, inventory management, and shipment processing while improving operational accuracy.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, e-commerce estimates for the first quarter of 2026 increased by 9.7%, with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8%, compared with the corresponding period in 2025. This continued expansion is increasing pressure on logistics networks to process more orders, optimize inventory availability, and meet shorter delivery windows, strengthening demand for AI-enabled logistics automation.

Technology providers are responding with advanced robotic fulfillment solutions designed to increase warehouse throughput and reduce labor dependency. In March 2026, Brightpick Inc. launched Gridpicker, an AI-powered robotic fulfillment system developed for automated warehouse picking and order processing. Built on the company's Autopicker technology, the system combines mobile manipulators with dense grid storage to support autonomous item picking and order consolidation.

Gridpicker integrates computer vision, machine learning-based task allocation, and real-time fleet orchestration to optimize picking routes and reduce equipment idle time. The solution is designed to improve fulfillment speed and accuracy while providing an alternative to conventional automated storage and retrieval systems. Such innovations demonstrate how AI, robotics, and intelligent orchestration are converging to transform warehouse operations.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening AI-driven supply chain capabilities. In September 2023, Logility Inc. acquired Garvis for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enabled Logility to incorporate generative AI, machine learning, and AI-native demand forecasting into its digital supply chain platform. The transaction was intended to improve forecasting accuracy, logistics planning, and operational decision-making across increasingly complex supply networks.

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in logistics automation market in 2025, supported by advanced logistics infrastructure, strong technology adoption, and sustained investment in warehouse robotics and supply chain software. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Components: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Modes: Cloud-Based; On-Premises; Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Sizes: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Applications: Warehouse Automation; Fleet Management And Autonomous Vehicles; Last-Mile Delivery; Supply Chain Planning And Forecasting; Customer Service And Experience; Cross-Border Logistics And Customs Automation

5) By End-User Industry: E-Commerce And Retail; Manufacturing; Transportation And Logistics; Food And Beverage; Pharmaceuticals

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Autonomous Mobile Robots; Automated Guided Vehicles; Sensors; Cameras; Radio Frequency Identification Devices; Industrial Robots; Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems; Drones; Conveyor Systems

2) By Software: Transportation Management Software; Warehouse Management Software; Inventory Optimization Software; Predictive Analytics Software; Route Optimization Software; Supply Chain Visibility Software; Fleet Management Software; Order Management Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services; System Integration Services; Deployment Services; Maintenance And Support Services; Managed Services; Training Services; Data Analytics Services; Cloud Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

