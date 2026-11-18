MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services provider implements ISNetworld® to streamline subcontractor qualification processes and support compliance

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Gulf Companies, an end-to-end provider of EPCM solutions for the energy industry, selected ISNetworld as its primary subcontractor information management platform. ISN will assist Gulf Companies in building a scalable, centralized subcontractor management program, supporting internal and customer requirements.

“New contracts, projects, and acquisitions have expanded Gulf Companies' operations and subcontractor management needs,” said Christian Rider, Director of Commercial Services at Gulf Companies.“ISNetworld provides a single source for subcontractor information, improves visibility into subcontractor qualifications, and helps maintain the high standards our customers expect.”

How ISN Will Support Subcontractor Qualifications at Gulf Companies

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Gulf Companies will leverage ISNetworld to manage subcontractors performing work across approximately 30 projects, with the flexibility to add sites as its portfolio grows. The company will use ISNetworld tools and services including Review and Verification Services (RAVS®) for verification of subcontractors' insurance certificates, written health and safety programs, safety statistics, and citation information. These capabilities will support Gulf Companies' existing qualification and customer reporting processes while providing more consistent, verified subcontractor information.

“Gulf Companies is building its subcontractor qualification process on a foundation designed to scale with its business,” said Rick Dorsett, Vice President of Oil & Gas Operations at ISN.“As the company continues to grow, ISNetworld will help provide a best in class and consistent standard for subcontractor information management.”

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900+ Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with more than 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 13 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About Gulf Companies

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Gulf Companies provides engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services to the global energy industry. With more than 70 years of experience, Gulf Companies supports clients across oil and gas, midstream infrastructure, carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), renewable energy, and industrial markets. Gulf Companies delivers end-to-end EPCM solutions with a strong focus on safety, quality, innovation, and long-term project success. For more information, visit gulfcompanies.com.

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Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

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