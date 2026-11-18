MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALI veteran to oversee business operations and legal affairs

CORTLAND, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has appointed Janelle Storey vice president, business operations and legal affairs. Since joining the lift safety organization, Storey has cultivated deep institutional knowledge and built a reputation for consistently driving alignment and supporting operational execution.

In this executive role, Storey will help guide ALI's long-term vision and support its next phase of growth and outreach while expanding her work overseeing ALI's intellectual property, participation agreements and contracts.

“Janelle brings a unique combination of insight, initiative and experience from her years of working across all areas of ALI. By applying her leadership expertise across business operations and emerging developments, we will strengthen organizational efficiency and enhance member support. This role will also enable us to further deepen industry relationships and broaden our educational outreach,” said ALI President R.W.“Bob” O'Gorman.“Ultimately, this move supports our commitment to advancing automotive lift safety.”

Storey was named coordinator for the new ALI Lift Inspector Certification Program in 2013. She later assumed responsibility for key aspects of ALI's flagship Lift Certification Program. Her role has since evolved to include oversight of business operations, contracts, legal affairs, marketing, training, technology and other organizational functions. In this capacity, she works directly with President O'Gorman, ALI legal counsel and the board of directors. As vice president, she will lead team members and administrative personnel across these areas while spearheading cross-functional initiatives and managing intellectual property protection, compliance and enforcement.

“I am honored to step into this new role to help lead ALI into its next chapter of growth,” Storey said.“As new vehicle technologies continue to reshape the service bay, I look forward to expanding our educational reach and further increasing access to automotive lift safety training across North America. I want ALI to be more than an authority; I want it to remain the trusted resource people rely on for guidance, education and confidence in lift safety.”

Storey earned a bachelor's degree from State University of New York at Cortland in 2013 and is pursuing a Master of Business Administration. She also serves as an elected trustee on the Homer Central School District Board of Education. She and her husband live in the district with their two children.

About ALI

ALI has served as the lift industry safety watchdog for more than 75 years. Its mission is to promote the safe design, construction, installation, inspection and use of automotive lifts. In 1947, ALI developed the first Commercial Standard covering vehicle lifts published by the National Bureau of Standards. Today, ALI sponsors several national lift safety standards and offers third-party certification programs for automotive lifts and automotive lift inspectors. For more information, visit autolift.org or call (607) 756-7775.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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