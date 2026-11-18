MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by Mining Stocks on behalf of Modern Mining Technology Corp.

GREENVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining Stocks News Commentary - The world is throwing away electronics far faster than it is recycling them. According to the Global E-waste Monitor 2024 from the International Telecommunication Union and UNITAR, electronic waste is rising five times faster than documented e-waste recycling. A record 62 million tonnes of e-waste was produced in 2022, and the ITU reports that annual generation is on track to reach 82 million tonnes by 2030, while the documented collection and recycling rate is expected to drop from 22.3 per cent in 2022 to 20 per cent by 2030. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

Key Takeaways



Modern Mining has laid out an 18-month plan to build its first commercial-scale operation in North Carolina, designed with annual capacity to produce approximately 40,000 gold equivalent ounces.



The plan follows the November 12, 2026 closing of the Company's approximately US$40 million initial public offering.



Its Greenville R&D demonstration facility has recovered and sold metal concentrate from electronic waste since November 2023, settling 41 product lots between December 2023 and June 2026.



The first 6 to 9 months cover build-out of a pre-concentration plant and an aqueous purification plant, binding e-waste supply contracts and operator training, followed by commissioning and ramp-up.

The planned purification plant will be designed to process concentrate from up to five regional pre-concentration plants.



Metal That Is Already Above Ground

The material being thrown away has value. The ITU reports that urban mining of e-waste reclaimed USD 28 billion of secondary raw materials, mostly iron, in 2022, and UNITAR reports that documented e-waste recycling avoided 900 million tonnes of primary ore extraction.

Traditional mining is also getting more expensive. The World Gold Council reported that global average gold producer all-in sustaining costs rose by 8% quarter over quarter and 22% year over year to a record US$1,930 per ounce in the second quarter of 2026.

From Demonstration Plant to Commercial Scale

Modern Mining Technology Corp. (NYSE American: MDRN), which recovers gold, silver, copper and other valuable metals from electronic waste using a proprietary aqueous-based process, has laid out an 18-month plan to build its first commercial-scale operation in North Carolina, designed with annual capacity to produce approximately 40,000 gold equivalent ounces. The plan follows the November 12, 2026 closing of the Company's approximately US$40 million initial public offering.

The Company says it has proven it can recover and sell metal concentrate from electronic waste. Its Greenville, North Carolina, R&D demonstration facility has done so since November 2023, settling 41 product lots between December 2023 and June 2026. The Company estimates that the e-waste it sources can deliver metal grades approximately 100 times higher than traditionally mined ores, and notes that the U.S. is the world's second-largest generator of e-waste.

“We approach electronic waste with the mindset of a mining company, as an above-ground resource rather than simply a waste stream,” said Jeet Basi, President and CEO of Modern Mining.“Building our first commercial-scale plant is the step that turns that resource into a new source of supply for the U.S. market. We designed our model so that each pre-concentration plant we add can feed the same purification hub, giving us a clear path to growth.”

Measured from completion of the IPO, the Company's first 6 to 9 months are planned for build-out of a pre-concentration plant and an aqueous purification plant in North Carolina, converting e-waste supply arrangements into binding contracts, and training operating teams. The pre-concentration plant's target design processing capacity is up to one tonne of waste printed circuit boards per hour. Months 9 to 12 are planned for commissioning and demonstrating ramp-up toward that target design capacity, and months 12 to 18 for growing commercial production and revenue. In parallel, from months 6 to 18, the Company plans to seek R2 (Responsible Recycling) Standard certification and add e-waste supply contracts.

Modern Mining plans to secure supply contracts with recyclers, e-waste aggregators, IT asset disposition providers, manufacturers, and OEMs. Its growth strategy is a two-step model: regional pre-concentration plants near electronic waste suppliers, feeding centralized purification in North Carolina, an approach the Company believes could reduce transportation and overall operating costs. The Company has also filed its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, available on SEDAR+ and furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K.

Along the Supply Chain

Modern Mining's plan touches several established industries: the companies that collect and retire electronics, the recyclers that already turn scrap into feedstock, and the miners whose ounces the industry is measured against. Each of the companies below reported quarterly results in the past four weeks.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) lists asset lifecycle management among the growth businesses it reports, alongside data centers and digital. In its third quarter 2026 results, Iron Mountain reported record third quarter revenue of $2.0 billion, an increase of 13.5% on a reported basis, and said its growth businesses of data center, digital, and asset lifecycle management collectively grew more than 30% year over year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend per share by 15%.

“Our outstanding results continue to reflect the combined strength of our physical records storage and growth businesses, supported by our team's commitment to customer value creation and disciplined operational execution,” stated William L. Meaney, President and CEO of Iron Mountain.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) operates recycling centers alongside its waste business. In its third quarter 2026 results, the company reported total revenue growth of 8.2 percent and said its average recycled commodity price per ton sold at its recycling centers was $142, an increase of $16 per ton over the prior year. Republic increased its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $17.425 billion to $17.475 billion.

“We delivered strong third quarter results that underscored the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of our strategy,” said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) says it is North America's largest recycler and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. For the third quarter of 2026, Nucor reported net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders of $1.32 billion, or $5.80 per diluted share, on net sales of $11.25 billion, and cited first heat at its West Virginia sheet mill in September.

“I want to thank our teammates for delivering another strong quarter and making 2026 the safest summer in Nucor history,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair and Chief Executive Officer.

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) reports its output in the same unit Modern Mining uses for its design capacity. In its 2026 third-quarter results, Kinross reported production of 424,693 gold equivalent ounces and an average realized gold price of $4,249 per ounce, compared with $3,460 per ounce in Q3 2025. The company also poured first gold at Bald Mountain Redbird 1 in early October and increased its 2026 return of capital commitment from 40% to 50% of free cash flow.

“Kinross' portfolio demonstrated its resilience in Q3,” said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO.

What Comes Next

Modern Mining's next markers are set by its own timeline: build-out of the pre-concentration and purification plants, binding e-waste supply contracts and operator training over the first 6 to 9 months after the IPO, followed by commissioning and ramp-up. Beyond the first plant, the Company plans to develop its expansion roadmap and begin research to improve recovery rates, reduce costs and evaluate additional metals and feedstocks.

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Article Source: Modern Mining Technology Corp. news release announcing its 18-month development plan, November 2026.

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