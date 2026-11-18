GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has released its Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for November 2026. The report shows a total reserve ratio of 148%, with XRP reaching 170%, the highest XRP ratio recorded since BTCC began publishing monthly PoR reports in April 2025.

XRP's reserve ratio has risen steadily in recent months, from 117% in July and 135% in September to this month's record. Every other tracked asset also remains above the 100% threshold, meaning user funds are backed at least 1:1:



BTC: 133%

ETH: 165%

XRP: 170%

USDT: 147%

USDC: 158% ADA: 117%

November's report is the 20th Proof of Reserves BTCC has released since April 2025, and the exchange has consistently kept a reserve ratio above 100% in every one of them.

Two Layers of Protection

In addition to the monthly PoR, BTCC maintains a $28 million Risk Reserve Fund as an additional buffer for user assets in the event of unexpected market conditions. Together, they give users a verified view of today's backing and a reserve set aside for the unexpected.

Both sit under the 0 Panic pillar of BTCC's 0-Barrier Trading

How Users Can Verify

BTCC uses Merkle tree proof, which allows users to verify that their individual balance is included in the platform's total reserves. To check:



Visit the BTCC Proof of Reserves page.

Click“View My Report” and copy your Merkle Root Hash. Paste it on the website and verify that your balance is included in the reserve.



Full November 2026 PoR data is available on BTCC's official website.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 12.6 million users across 100+ countries. As the official regional sponsor of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), BTCC offers secure and accessible cryptocurrency trading services, focused on delivering a user-friendly experience while adhering to applicable regulatory standards.

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