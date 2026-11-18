MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target additive manufacturing and cobalt-based powders; invest in automation, sustainable production, and high-performance alloys for aerospace, EVs, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market in India" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global centrifugal casting alloy powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2025 to 2031. India is also forecast to record strong growth during this period, supported by rising demand for lightweight, high-strength components, greater emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, and increasing adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies. Market sizing and forecasts are assessed in value terms ($B).

The outlook for India's centrifugal casting alloy powder market remains promising, with expanding opportunities in additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, and thermal spraying.

Key Highlights by Segment



By type, cobalt based alloy powder is expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period. By application, additive manufacturing is projected to be the fastest-growing category.

Emerging Trends in the Centrifugal Casting Alloy Powder Market in India



Digital transformation: Automation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and real-time monitoring are improving production precision, quality control, supply chain visibility, and operating efficiency.

Sustainable manufacturing: Manufacturers are adopting energy-efficient processes, eco-friendly materials, and waste reduction practices to comply with environmental standards and reduce their carbon footprints.

Customized high-performance alloys: Demand is increasing for application-specific powders with enhanced strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability for aerospace, automotive, and defense uses.

Regional market expansion: Infrastructure investment, government manufacturing initiatives, foreign investment, and technology partnerships are extending production beyond traditional industrial centers. Material science innovation: Advances in nanostructured alloys, composite materials, and powder metallurgy are improving durability, performance, and cost-effectiveness while expanding high-end applications.

These trends are creating a more technologically advanced, sustainable, and competitive market. They are also helping Indian manufacturers improve product customization, broaden their application reach, and strengthen their position in the global alloy powder industry.

Recent Developments



Demand from the aerospace, automotive, and defense industries is accelerating investment in high-quality alloy powders.

Advances in atomization, powder metallurgy, and process automation are improving powder consistency, casting performance, and component durability.

Stronger quality, safety, and environmental standards are increasing product reliability and customer confidence.

Investment in R&D and manufacturing infrastructure is supporting product innovation and additional production capacity. Raw material price volatility and supply disruptions remain significant concerns for manufacturers and customers.

Collectively, these developments are improving product quality and expanding industrial applications while intensifying competition. Continued investment in technology and production capacity is expected, although raw material availability and pricing could affect market stability.

Strategic Growth Opportunities



High-temperature aerospace alloys: Specialized powders capable of performing under extreme conditions can support lighter, safer, and more efficient aircraft components while creating export and technology partnership opportunities.

Lightweight alloys for electric vehicles: High-strength, lightweight powders can improve vehicle efficiency and support India's expanding role in the global EV supply chain.

Construction and infrastructure: Durable, corrosion-resistant powders can extend component life, lower maintenance costs, and support infrastructure development in coastal and industrial areas.

Medical and healthcare applications: Biocompatible alloy powders offer opportunities in implants and medical devices, supporting better product performance and further R&D in advanced healthcare materials. Renewable energy applications: Specialized powders for turbines, batteries, and energy storage systems can improve equipment durability and efficiency while supporting India's clean energy objectives.

These opportunities are expected to attract investment, expand end-use applications, and encourage collaboration across research, manufacturing, and technology development. Companies that focus on specialized formulations and application-specific performance will be better positioned to capture growth.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Market Drivers



Technological innovation: Improved centrifugal casting methods, powder metallurgy, automation, and alloy formulations are raising precision, reducing waste, and enabling the production of complex components.

Growing industrial demand: Expansion in the automotive, aerospace, defense, infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing sectors is increasing demand for materials with superior strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal stability.

Government support: Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat are encouraging domestic production, research, infrastructure investment, and reduced dependence on imported materials.

Economic growth and investment: Industrial expansion, infrastructure spending, and foreign direct investment are strengthening manufacturing capabilities and supply chain efficiency. Supply chain development: Reliable access to nickel, cobalt, and other alloying elements supports consistent production quality and cost management.

Key Market Challenges



High raw material costs: Volatile prices for nickel, cobalt, and other alloying elements can increase production expenses and compress manufacturer margins.

Regulatory requirements: Compliance with environmental, safety, emissions, and quality standards requires ongoing investment and can extend product development timelines.

Technological complexity and skills shortages: Advanced production methods require specialized equipment, technical expertise, and workforce training, creating barriers for smaller manufacturers. Supply chain disruption: Geopolitical uncertainty, limited material availability, and logistical interruptions can affect production continuity and pricing.

Market participants will need to balance technology investment, regulatory compliance, workforce development, and strategic sourcing to benefit from rising demand while managing cost and supply risks.

Country Wise Outlook

India is expected to remain an attractive growth market for centrifugal casting alloy powder through 2031. Demand will be supported by aerospace, automotive, defense, infrastructure, healthcare, renewable energy, and additive manufacturing investments. Government programs promoting domestic manufacturing and self-reliance are also expected to strengthen local production capabilities and encourage technology development.

Growth is likely to expand beyond established industrial hubs as infrastructure improves and regional manufacturing activity increases. Foreign investment, technical collaboration, and local R&D will support knowledge transfer and capacity expansion. However, India's outlook will continue to depend on raw material security, price stability, regulatory compliance, and the availability of skilled technical personnel.

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