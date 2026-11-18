MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 2513% Revenue Growth to One Agentic Platform for Every Risk Decision

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oscilar today announced that it ranked number 32 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America, now in its 32nd year. Oscilar grew 2513% during 2022 to 2025.

Oscilar's chief executive officer, Neha Narkhede, credits unifying fraud, AML, credit and onboarding decisions on one agentic platform with the company's 2513% revenue growth. She said,“Risk teams have spent years making decisions from separate systems for onboarding, fraud, AML and credit, each one seeing only its own slice. Attackers exploit the gaps between them. We built Oscilar to close those gaps with one platform and a shared risk memory of every customer. Our agents work across that memory and learn from every outcome, with humans in the loop on every consequential decision. Every product a customer adds and every decision their team makes sharpens that picture, which is why our customers keep growing with us.”

“The 2026 rankings demonstrate that established momentum and breakthrough growth can drive sustained market leadership,” said Justin Yahr, Audit & Assurance partner and National Emerging Growth Company leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP.“Nearly 70% of this year's award winners returned as repeat honorees, reflecting the power of disciplined and sustained execution. More than 30% made the list for the first time, illustrating how quickly new players are shaping their respective sectors. Furthermore, private companies represented almost 80% of the list, a clear indication that the agility and strategic focus of private enterprises remain essential to scaling in competitive markets.”

Overall, the 2026 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 97% to 66,330% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,134%.

About the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Oscilar

Oscilar is the Agentic Risk Platform for financial institutions, giving risk and compliance teams direct control over fraud detection, AML compliance, credit underwriting, and onboarding without engineering dependency. Agent Hub, Oscilar's suite of coordinated AI agents, operates from a unified view of every customer and transaction across the full risk lifecycle, enabling teams to build and deploy policies in plain language, resolve alerts faster, and share intelligence across every risk domain. More than 100 financial institutions trust Oscilar to process tens of billions of risk decisions per year, each in under 100ms. Oscilar is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Learn more at oscilar.com.

About Deloitte

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Public Relations Contact: Farrah Appleman, Oscilar,...