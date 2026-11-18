MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysts expected roughly $234.8 million in third-quarter 2026 revenue from Cardinal Infrastructure Group. The Company reported $201.9 million and an approximately $11 million net loss, and Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of CDNL shareholders who lost money.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNL) missed Wall Street's third-quarter 2026 revenue forecast by $32.9 million, roughly 14%, and posted an approximately $11 million net loss. If you bought CDNL shares before those results and are now holding a loss, this investigation into potential securities law violations may affect your rights. CDNL investors who suffered losses are encouraged to submit your CDNL loss details now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Consensus called for approximately $234.8 million in quarterly revenue. Cardinal reported $201.9 million. Gross margin for the quarter was 5.4%.

Management attributed the quarter to project-cost revisions, residential pricing pressure, lower initial bid margins, and higher fuel and transportation costs. The Company has also postponed its planned acquisition of Hughes Brothers and announced the planned resignation of Chief Financial Officer Mike Rowe.

Did you lose money on Cardinal Infrastructure Group stock after the third-quarter miss? Tell us about your CDNL losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CDNL Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Cardinal Infrastructure Group made materially false or misleading statements about the A.L. Grading Contractors acquisition and previously disclosed margin expectations. The Company then reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $201.9 million against consensus of approximately $234.8 million, along with an approximately $11 million net loss.

Q: When did Cardinal Infrastructure Group allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before Cardinal Infrastructure Group reported its third-quarter 2026 results. These statements allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CDNL investigation? A: Investors who purchased CDNL stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CDNL investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CDNL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CDNL and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and find out whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, and any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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