MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ADI Global Distribution reported $66 million in Adjusted Standalone EBITDA and a GAAP net loss of $8.65 per share for the same quarter, and ADIG shares fell sharply. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of shareholders who lost money.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A third-quarter net loss of $8.65 per share, reported by ADI Global Distribution Inc. (NYSE: ADIG) November 12, 2026, sent ADIG shares sharply lower as investors reacted. Investors who lost money on ADIG may have legal rights. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to report their ADIG losses here without delay. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Two numbers came out of the same release. Adjusted Standalone EBITDA for the quarter was $66 million. The GAAP result for the same quarter was a $655 million net loss, compared with net income in the prior-year period.

Most of that swing came from a $659 million noncash goodwill impairment. Adjusted Standalone EBITDA also fell 13%, from $76 million a year earlier. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating on behalf of ADIG shareholders to evaluate whether investors may have been harmed by potential securities law violations.

ADIG investors facing losses after the November 12 report can request a free review of their ADIG losses or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ADIG Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the ADIG investigation? A: Investors who purchased ADIG stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: When did ADI Global Distribution allegedly mislead investors? A: The investigation concerns statements made before the Company's November 12, 2026 third-quarter results that allegedly caused investors to purchase securities at inflated prices.

Q: What do ADIG investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my ADIG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought ADIG and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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