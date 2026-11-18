MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Drawing on its role as co-transfer agent for CNTN's tokenized stock, Fairmint TA LLC's SEC comment letter outlines onchain ownership priorities to bring the same capabilities to other public companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint, an onchain equity infrastructure company, supports the Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed modernization of transfer agent rules and its approach of applying consistent standards to shareholder records across recordkeeping technologies.

The letter's central principle is that official shareholder registers should meet the same standards whether maintained on conventional databases or distributed ledgers. Fairmint's recommendations focus on accountability for authorizing changes, correcting errors and recovering records.

Fairmint submitted the recommendations through the perspective of its subsidiary, Fairmint TA LLC, an SEC-registered transfer agent. The letter addresses how issuers and transfer agents can maintain accountable ownership records as shares take tokenized form. Read the published overvie.

Fairmint TA LLC serves as onchain transfer agent for the tokenized common stock of Canton Strategic Holdings (Nasdaq: CNTN), which participated in the first tokenized stock trades of a public company under the SEC's Innovation Exemption. That experience provides practical context for the letter's recommendations on issuer authorization and coordination between recordkeeping and co-transfer agents.

“When tokenized shares move between wallets, the responsibilities need to be clear: did the issuer authorize that form of its shares, who records the ownership change, and who can correct an error?” said Joris Delanoue, Co-Founder and CEO of Fairmint.“Those responsibilities shouldn't depend on the technology or where the record is kept.”

The letter emphasizes four principles for applying consistent standards to onchain ownership:



The onchain record can be the official register. A qualifying onchain record can serve as the master securityholder file itself, rather than merely mirroring an offchain record, subject to the same recordkeeping requirements.

Issuer authority determines whether a token is the share. The letter calls for clarity that a token represents the share itself only when recorded on the issuer's authority by its recordkeeping transfer agent or an issuer-appointed co-transfer agent.

Holding a key is not authority to transfer. Possession of a private key is distinct from authorization to transfer the security. The letter recommends that the SEC make that distinction explicit. One accountable recordkeeping agent, with coordinated servicing across venues. The letter supports one recordkeeping transfer agent per securities issue, served by co-transfer agents across venues, including tokenized securities venues, under defined agreements, reporting and reconciliation requirements.



Fairmint also recommends preserving ownership history as companies move from formation to public listing and requiring complete, usable records when an issuer changes transfer agents.

The recommendations respond to the SEC's Transfer Agent Rules proposal, Release No. 34-106246, File No. S7-2026-30.

Read the full comment letter.

About Fairmint

Fairmint builds onchain equity infrastructure. Its subsidiary, Fairmint TA LLC is an SEC-registered transfer agent. Fairmint developed the Open Cap Table Protocol, an open specification extending the Open Cap Table Format onchain. Read more at Fairmint.com.

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