Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hospital Beds - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hospital beds market, valued at US$4.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$6.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period. A comprehensive new market report examines the industry's principal growth drivers, technology trends, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities and the latest global tariff developments affecting hospital bed manufacturing, sourcing and distribution.

Hospital Beds Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Demand for hospital beds is increasing as healthcare providers respond to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, greater surgical volumes and expanding long-term care requirements. Population aging remains a significant market catalyst, increasing the need for beds designed for intensive care, pressure management, rehabilitation and extended patient stays.

Product innovation is reshaping the global hospital beds market. Electronic positioning controls, integrated weighing systems, pressure-relief surfaces, CPR positioning and patient monitoring capabilities are improving clinical workflows and supporting patient safety. Smart hospital beds that connect with medical devices and healthcare information systems are gaining importance as hospitals expand digital care environments and seek continuous access to patient data.

Healthcare infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies, is creating additional demand across hospitals, clinics and specialty care facilities. Growth in home healthcare is also supporting the adoption of versatile electric and semi-electric beds outside traditional hospital settings. Medical tourism, hospital modernization programs and investment in critical care capacity are expected to reinforce market expansion through 2030.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook

The report analyzes the hospital beds market by segment, type and technology. Product segments include general-purpose, pressure-relief, pediatric, birthing and other hospital beds. The type analysis covers intensive and non-intensive beds, while the technology assessment includes manual, electric and semi-electric models.



General-purpose hospital beds: This segment is forecast to reach US$3.5 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Pressure-relief hospital beds: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. hospital beds market was valued at approximately US$1.1 billion in 2024. China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, reaching US$934.2 million by 2030.

Geographic coverage encompasses the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Country-level analysis includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among other markets.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks structural changes influencing hospital bed demand, including demographic shifts, urbanization, healthcare spending, digital transformation and evolving care delivery models. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry professionals provides context for changing regional prospects and emerging commercial opportunities.

The analysis also evaluates how tariffs and trade negotiations across more than 180 countries may affect supply chains, component sourcing, production costs and geographic manufacturing strategies. Revised global and regional forecasts through 2030 account for economic uncertainty, tariff effects and broader changes in globalization. Historical market analysis covering 2015 through 2023 supports comparisons with current and projected performance.

Competitive Landscape

The hospital beds market report features 198 companies and provides updated competitive positioning, market presence analysis and global market share estimates. Companies covered include:



Arjo AB

Besco Medical Limited

Famed Zywiec Sp. z o.o.

Gendron, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

Joerns Healthcare LLC

LINET Spol. Sro

Malvestio Spa

Medline Industries, LP.

Missaglia Srl

Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.

Savion Industries

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG Stryker Corporation

Report Benefits and Key Questions

The report provides independent annual sales analysis and hospital beds market forecasts from 2024 to 2030, presented in US$ millions. It assesses product innovation, emerging technologies, regional demand, competitive positioning and the factors likely to influence future revenue opportunities.



How will the global hospital beds market evolve through 2030?

Which technologies, products and regions will record the strongest growth?

How are tariffs and supply chain disruptions affecting market forecasts?

What factors are influencing intensive and non-intensive hospital bed demand? Which companies are strengthening their positions in the global market?

Additional report features include detailed company profiles, strategic market intelligence, revised regional outlooks and complimentary updates for one year. The findings are designed to support manufacturers, healthcare suppliers, investors and decision-makers evaluating opportunities in the global hospital beds market.



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