MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) shares swung from an early earnings-day gain to a loss of about 14% on November 12, 2026, as the Company again lowered its full-year revenue guidance. Shareholders who took losses in that reversal may have legal rights.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A slide of about 14% erased an early earnings-day gain in Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ: CLBT) shares on November 12, 2026, the same day the Company's third-quarter report again lowered its full-year revenue guidance. If you held CLBT through that reversal and now have a loss, you may have legal rights. Shareholders who lost money are encouraged to submit their CLBT loss information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

The session opened in positive territory. Cellebrite reported third-quarter revenue of $149.0 million, above a FactSet estimate of $145.8 million, along with quarterly net income of $26.7 million. Early trading reports described CLBT shares gapping higher. Later in the day, the stock was reported down approximately 14%.

The same report trimmed full-year revenue guidance again, following an earlier guidance cut in August. Cellebrite guided fourth-quarter revenue to $145 million to $150 million and left its full-year annual recurring revenue guidance unchanged. Levi & Korsinsky is investigating potential securities law violations on behalf of affected CLBT shareholders.

Bought CLBT and took a loss in the November 12 reversal? Request a confidential review of your losses or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Billions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CLBT Investigation

Q: How much did CLBT stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 14% on November 12, 2026. The drop came after the Company's third-quarter report disclosed a further reduction to its full-year revenue guidance. Investors who bought shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Cellebrite DI made materially false or misleading statements about its revenue outlook and full-year guidance. When the Company disclosed a further reduction to its full-year revenue guidance on November 12, 2026, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the CLBT investigation? A: Investors who purchased CLBT stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do CLBT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any later sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my CLBT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought CLBT and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. If you choose to participate in any resulting action, these matters are generally handled on a contingency basis. Any attorneys' fees and expenses are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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