Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Grass - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global artificial grass market was valued at US$3.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$5.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for water-efficient landscaping, durable sports surfaces, low-maintenance outdoor spaces, and versatile alternatives to natural grass.

Artificial Grass Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Artificial grass continues to gain traction across residential, commercial, recreational, and sports applications. Its year-round appearance, durability, and limited maintenance requirements make it an increasingly attractive option for homeowners, businesses, educational institutions, municipalities, and sports facility operators. Demand is especially strong in arid and drought-prone regions, where water conservation policies and irrigation restrictions are encouraging alternatives to natural lawns.

Technological advances are also strengthening the market outlook. Improvements in fiber composition, blade shape, color variation, backing systems, drainage, and ultraviolet resistance have enhanced the appearance and performance of artificial turf. Modern products offer greater resilience under heavy foot traffic, more effective drainage following rainfall, and improved color retention during prolonged sun exposure. These developments are expanding adoption across lawns, playgrounds, rooftop gardens, public spaces, commercial landscapes, and indoor and outdoor sports facilities.

Sports applications remain a major source of demand because artificial turf provides a consistent, all-weather playing surface while reducing maintenance requirements and facility downtime. Schools, universities, sports clubs, and public recreation centers are investing in synthetic surfaces that support intensive, year-round use. Urbanization and reduced access to conventional green space are also creating opportunities for artificial grass in compact residential developments, commercial properties, rooftops, and mixed-use projects.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Installation: Flooring and wall cladding.

Fiber base material: Polyethylene, polypropylene, and nylon.

Application: Contact sports, landscaping, leisure, and non-contact sports. Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The wall cladding segment is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 5.1%. The flooring segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Regionally, the United States artificial grass market was valued at approximately US$1 billion in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% and reach US$1.2 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments in Japan, Canada, Germany, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other major economies.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The artificial grass market report provides independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032, presented in US$ millions. It examines market drivers, restraints, competitive conditions, emerging applications, regional opportunities, and the expected performance of major product and application segments.



Identify high-growth artificial grass market segments and geographic opportunities.

Assess the effects of water conservation, urban development, and sports infrastructure investment.

Evaluate competitive positioning across global and regional markets.

Understand advances in fibers, backing materials, drainage, durability, and UV resistance. Support strategic planning, investment analysis, product development, and market entry decisions.

Companies Featured in the Artificial Grass Market Report



Act Global LLC

Controlled Products, LLC

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Matrix Turf

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

SIS Pitches

Sport Group GmbH

Tarkett Group Victoria Plc

Domain Expert Insights

The report incorporates perspectives from industry specialists, enterprises, and academic sources to provide context beyond conventional secondary research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, company activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources.

These insights connect developing signals with broader strategic market direction, helping organizations assess where the artificial grass industry is moving and which developments may have the greatest commercial impact. The analysis also extends to company-level intelligence and evaluates market share where regional competitive structures make such analysis relevant. Complimentary updates for one year provide ongoing visibility into important market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global artificial grass market evolve through 2032?

Which trends, drivers, and restraints will influence market performance?

Which installation, material, and application segments offer the strongest growth potential?

How will regional market dynamics and competitive shares change? Which companies are shaping the global artificial turf competitive landscape?

Key Attributes:

