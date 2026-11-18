Dublin, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Manufactured Soil - Global Strategic Business Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufactured soil market was valued at US$7.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$10.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by sustainable agriculture initiatives, accelerating urbanization, green infrastructure investment, and advances in soil science.

Manufactured soil solutions are increasingly used across agriculture, horticulture, landscaping, sports fields, construction, and infrastructure projects. Their ability to deliver application-specific nutrient profiles, water retention, drainage, aeration, and structural performance makes them particularly valuable in locations where natural soil is unavailable, degraded, contaminated, or unsuitable for cultivation.

Manufactured Soil Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rising pressure to improve crop productivity while reducing environmental impact is strengthening demand for engineered soil blends. Agricultural enterprises are adopting manufactured soils to support plant health, conserve water, improve nutrient efficiency, and reduce dependence on conventional chemical inputs. Demand is especially relevant in arid regions, intensive growing environments, and areas affected by declining natural soil quality.

Urban development represents another important growth opportunity. Municipalities, commercial developers, and landscaping firms require reliable soil solutions for parks, rooftop gardens, green corridors, roadside planting, stormwater management, and green building projects. Manufactured soils can be formulated to meet the performance requirements of these applications while supporting urban biodiversity and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Technological innovation is improving product consistency and expanding the range of available applications. Manufacturers are developing customized blends with targeted nutrient content, enhanced water-holding capacity, and improved aeration. Compost, biochar, recycled organic matter, perlite, sand, and other materials are increasingly incorporated into formulations to advance circular economy and sustainability objectives.

Soil testing, digital analytics, and precision agriculture technologies are also enabling more accurate product customization. These capabilities allow manufacturers and end users to align soil characteristics with crop requirements, regional conditions, landscape specifications, and project performance targets.

Market Challenges

Despite favorable growth prospects, the manufactured soil market faces production cost, quality assurance, regulatory, and adoption challenges. Organic and recycled inputs may vary in composition, making consistent sourcing and formulation essential. Processing, testing, transportation, and compliance requirements can also increase costs, particularly for small-scale agricultural users and price-sensitive markets.

Manufacturers must ensure that products comply with environmental and safety standards and do not introduce contaminants or contribute to soil degradation. Limited awareness among some agricultural, construction, and landscaping customers may further constrain adoption. Continued investment in quality control, transparent product specifications, education, and performance validation will be important to broader market acceptance.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Type: Garden soil, turf soil, potting mix, and specialty blends.

Material: Compost-based, sand-based, clay-based, perlite-enriched, and other materials.

Application: Gardening and horticulture, landscaping, sports fields, and infrastructure. End Use: Residential consumers, commercial developers and landscaping firms, municipalities and public agencies, agricultural enterprises, and other users.

The garden soil segment is projected to reach US$4 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 4.6%. The turf soil segment is expected to grow more rapidly, recording a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period.

Regionally, the United States manufactured soil market was valued at US$2.2 billion in 2025. China is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach US$1.9 billion by 2032. The report also evaluates market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks emerging manufactured soil market signals through expert discussions, company activity, corporate disclosures, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, annual reports, institutional publications, and other validated sources. These perspectives provide additional context on technology adoption, changing customer requirements, regulatory developments, competitive positioning, and strategic market direction.

The analysis connects early indicators with longer-term commercial opportunities, helping decision-makers assess where demand is developing and which innovations are likely to influence market performance. Competitive structures are examined at both global and regional levels where market dynamics and available evidence support meaningful comparison.

Report Scope and Key Benefits



Independent analysis of annual sales and manufactured soil market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed assessment of market drivers, restraints, technology trends, and growth opportunities.

Segment analysis by type, material, application, and end use.

Regional coverage of established and emerging manufactured soil markets.

Competitive intelligence covering major participants and their geographic presence.

Actionable insights designed to support strategy, investment planning, market entry, and revenue development. Complimentary report updates for one year.

The report addresses how the global manufactured soil market is expected to evolve through 2032, which segments offer the strongest growth potential, how regional market positions may change, and which competitive and regulatory factors could affect industry development.

Companies Featured in the Manufactured Soil Market Report



Astra Industrial Complex Co., Ltd. (AstraChem)

Atlas Peat & Soil, Inc.

B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

ERTH Products LLC

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Co.

Jiffy Group

Klasmann-Deilmann GmbH

Premier Tech Ltd.

Sun Gro Horticulture

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Vermont Compost Company

With sustainable land management, climate-resilient agriculture, and urban greening becoming global priorities, the manufactured soil market is positioned for steady expansion. Companies able to deliver consistent, compliant, application-specific, and environmentally responsible soil products are expected to benefit from growing demand through 2032.

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