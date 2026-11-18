MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Arlington, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Marketing, a leading branding and marketing agency for professional services firms, announced that it received 10 industry awards in 2026 recognizing outstanding client branding and website design work.

The honors include Hermes Awards, W3 Awards, The Communicator Awards, the Davey Awards, and the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) Marketing Communication Award. These awards demonstrate Hinge's ability to deliver distinct visual identities and websites that differentiate a range of professional services firms.

Key Takeaways



In 2026, Hinge Marketing received 10 industry awards for client website design, including Hermes Awards, W3 Awards, The Communicator Awards, the Davey Awards, and the SMPS Marketing Communication Award.

The redesign of Chicago law firm Pilgrim Christakis website earned the most awards (three) - including a Platinum Hermes Award - for its bold visual identity and use of striking color palettes.

A website for national commercial real estate developer Ryan Companies earned Gold Hermes and Silver W3 awards. Hinge won multiple honors for clients in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, including Hanson Professional Services, MBP, and Huitt Zollars.

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, a firm's visual identity can help differentiate it from similar competitors. A firm's website is perhaps the most visible incarnation of this strategy, and Hinge helps firms design sites that not only convey the sophistication of their expertise but also provide a more elevated, distinctive experience.

Hinge was recognized in 2026 for the following projects:

Hinge Marketing's brand refresh and website redesign for the Chicago-based law firm Pilgrim Christakis ( ), won three awards. Using black-and-white photography, a striking color palette and playful headlines, Hinge captured Pilgrim Christakis' bold, quirky personality. The project won a Platinum Hermes Award, a Silver W3 Award and an Award of Excellence from The Communicator Awards.

Hinge's work with Ryan Companies ( ), a national commercial real estate developer, builder, designer and property management company, earned multiple awards. Using the tagline“We Build Stories” as an anchor, Hinge brought the brand to life with appealing custom photography, distinctive design elements and clearly written copy. The redesign of the Ryan Companies website received a Gold Hermes Award and a Silver W3 Award.

The website for consulting firm Rock Hall Partners ( ) received an Award of Excellence from The Communicator Awards. Dramatic color and image choices make the homepage instantly recognizable, and a modular development approach gives the firm plenty of flexibility to build pages with a variety of functionality and visual interest.

Hinge Marketing has a strong reputation in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry for its research-based approach and high design standards. The firm received multiple awards for its clients in the AEC industry, including the Marketing Communication Award from the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS) for the Hanson Professional Services ( ) website; a Silver Davey Award and an Award of Distinction from The Communicator Awards for the MBP ( ) website; and an honorable mention in the Hermes Awards for the Huitt Zollars ( ) website.

“While Hinge is known for our client research and brand strategy services, our talented design team plays a critical role in our clients' success,” said Karl Feldman, Managing Partner at Hinge.“By combining deep research, advanced marketing expertise and award-winning design, we equip firms with the insights, strategy and differentiation to build a lasting competitive advantage.”

About Hinge Marketing

Hinge Marketing is the leading branding and marketing firm for professional services. Our ongoing research into over 60,000 firms and buyers of their services is changing the way financial services, AEC, consulting, technology and other professional services go to market. Hinge offers everything organizations need to compete as a market leader-from research and strategy to award-winning websites to gorgeous, differentiated visual brands and data-driven marketing implementation. Hinge brings exceptional creativity, deep industry expertise and modern marketing tools to every engagement so that clients experience fast-and lasting-results. For more information, visit and follow Hinge on LinkedIn ( ).

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Hinge Marketing Wins 10 Design Awards for Client Websites in 2026

CONTACT: Cathy Spicer Hinge PR (a division of Hinge Marketing) 216-272-4057...