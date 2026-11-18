MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BroadX's sales and distribution platform with CommSoft's integrated OSS/BSS platform, helping broadband providers reach more customers without changing systems.

- Donal Crowley, Chief Revenue and AI Officer

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CommSoft and BroadX, formerly Local Fiber, announced today a partnership focused on simplifying how broadband providers connect new sales channels with the systems that run their day-to-day operations.

The collaboration brings together BroadX's distribution infrastructure and CommSoft's integrated OSS/BSS platform, the operational backbone where broadband providers manage billing, customer service, workforce management, and more. Together, the companies are creating a path for providers to expand sales through digital storefronts, assisted sales tools, and external distribution partners without replacing their existing software.

BroadX connects broadband providers with the channels where customers discover and purchase internet service, including comparison platforms, moving services, real estate partners, and reseller networks. Its platform brings together serviceability, offer management, e-commerce, order submission, attribution, reporting, and partner payouts.

Through a planned connection with CommSoft, providers will be able to bring orders from these sales channels directly into CommSoft, rather than building and maintaining separate integrations for each channel. CommSoft customers will also be able to use their CommSoft coverage data, alongside BDC files, homes-passed files, or FCC filings, to set the serviceability that sales partners see, and review those coverage rules before anything goes live.

CommSoft is accelerating the industry transition toward Operational Intelligence by rapidly connecting partner ecosystems, sales channels, and operational systems into a unified intelligence layer. Through this initiative, channel and sales data will feed CommSoft's AI-powered analytics and advisory services, enabling providers to make faster, more informed business decisions.

"Broadband providers have invested heavily in the systems that run their businesses, and they shouldn't have to modify or augment those systems to reach new customers," said Jason Yaker, founder of BroadX. "Our work with CommSoft is about connecting distribution directly to the platforms providers already trust, making it easier to expand sales channels while keeping operations connected."

The collaboration is intended to help broadband providers:

●Expand distribution: Reach customers through digital marketplaces, comparison platforms, moving services, and other sales partners.

●Simplify sales operations: Connect serviceability, offers, ordering, and attribution through a unified platform.

●Grow without disruption: Bring new orders straight into CommSoft, so every new customer is billed, supported, and scheduled through the same platform that runs the rest of their operations.

●Reduce integration complexity: Minimize the need for separate technical connections across sales channels.

"Our customers count on CommSoft to run their operations every day, from billing and customer service to the work their technicians do in the field," said Donal Crowley, Chief Revenue and AI Officer, CommSoft. "Partnering with BroadX gives them new ways to reach customers and brings those orders straight into the platform they already use. And once that sales data lives in CommSoft, it can feed the AI-driven insights we're building through our Operational Intelligence Platform, helping our customers and their leadership teams see which channels are working and where to grow next."

The companies plan to continue coordinating integration development and customer enablement, with additional information on availability and onboarding to follow. Providers interested in discussing the planned connection can contact... or learn more about the partnership at BroadX/integrations/commsoft/

About BroadX

BroadX is broadband distribution infrastructure connecting internet providers, sales channels, and the systems behind every transaction. Its platform supports serviceability, offer management, e-commerce, assisted sales, order submission, attribution, reporting, and partner payouts, helping providers expand their reach while keeping their existing technology stack. Formerly Local Fiber, BroadX is a brand of Local Fiber LLC. For more information visit BroadX

About CommSoft

CommSoft is a leading provider of integrated OSS/BSS software and managed services for broadband, telecommunications, and utility providers across North America. For more than 40 years, CommSoft has served as the operational backbone for independent and regional providers, bringing customer care, billing, provisioning, service activation, workforce management, business intelligence, and customer engagement together on one platform. Building on that foundation, CommSoft is applying AI and data-driven insights to help providers work smarter, make better decisions, and turn their data into measurable business outcomes. With the technology, expertise, and long-term partnership providers rely on, CommSoft helps them grow, innovate, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information,

Laura Knussman

CommSoft

+1 518-720-3766

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CommSoft and BroadX Announce Partnership to Expand Broadband Distribution News Provided By CommSoft November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications



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