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GovTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes Balcony's Keystone platform for transforming how county and state governments utilize property data.

- Gregg Lester, President of BalconyHOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Balcony has been named the winner of the“Public Records Technology of the Year” award in the 2026 GovTech Breakthrough Awards program for its flagship platform, Keystone. The recognition highlights Balcony's work to bring greater clarity, efficiency, and intelligence to property information, helping local governments better serve the communities that depend on them.Selected from nominations across the global government technology industry, Balcony joins a distinguished group of 2026 award recipients that includes Microsoft, Anduril, Siemens Government Technologies, Palantir, and more. The annual awards recognize companies and technologies advancing how government agencies operate, deliver services, and serve their communities.For county and state governments, reliable property information is essential to daily operations, public services, and informed decision-making. Yet finding answers about a single property can often require navigating multiple systems and sources of information. Keystone changes that experience by giving government staff a clearer, more complete understanding of property information, enabling faster responses, more confident decisions, and more efficient operations.“Counties are responsible for some of the most important information in our economy, yet the technology available to them hasn't always reflected that importance,” said Gregg Lester, President of Balcony.“We're changing that. Keystone gives counties the ability to get more out of the records they already maintain, without sacrificing control of their data or disrupting the systems they depend on. This recognition reinforces our belief that local governments deserve access to the same level of technology and innovation as the world's largest institutions.”Keystone is already supporting implementations and partnerships representing more than 750,000 parcels and $500 billion in property value across U.S. counties. By making existing property information more useful and easier to understand, the platform is helping local governments improve day-to-day operations while maintaining control over their authoritative records.The award reflects Balcony's broader mission to bring Super Intelligence to property data and help establish a future where local governments have the information and tools they need to operate more effectively, protect critical information, and deliver better services to their communities.

Jake Giacona

Balcony

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Balcony Wins 2026 Public Records Technology of the Year News Provided By Balcony November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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