ContentCheckTM helps media companies clear ads faster by automatically checking what each ad says and shows against category rules

- Hejong Kim, Founder and CEO, pureIntegrationRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- pureIntegration, a technology services and consulting partner to media and communications companies, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 12,801,829 for the technology behind ContentCheck TM, its AI platform for automated ad compliance review.ContentCheck helps broadcasters, cable operators, and streaming teams meet regulatory requirements and tight deadlines by flagging compliance issues automatically, before an ad airs.How the Patented Method WorksThe patented method splits ad content into its audio track and video frames, analyzing each one separately. It transcribes spoken words, reads on-screen text, and records when each element appears, how long it stays, and its size and position on screen.AI models then identify the ad's category. A rules engine applies that category's requirements and flags any issues.Political ads, in particular, show the value of this technology. Their disclaimers must stay on screen for a minimum number of seconds at a minimum size, with a matching audio statement from the candidate. pureIntegration's patented AI compliance method checks those requirements automatically. It does the same for other regulated categories, including pharmaceutical, alcohol, and gambling ads.Not only does ContentCheck automate previously manually reviewed checks, but results also come back fast enough for streaming schedules, so an ad can air minutes after it arrives."Media companies face new ad formats, tighter deadlines, and more rules every year," said Hejong Kim, Founder and CEO of pureIntegration.“ContentCheck delivers a precise answer to that problem. It gives media teams a consistent, reliable way to check ads against applicable rules, and this patent protects the technology that makes it work. It's also a clear example of what our team does: deploy AI to solve hard operational problems""Ad compliance review has long been manual, slow, and expensive," added Dan Ripp, VP and GM of Advertising Technology at pureIntegration. "ContentCheck watches, listens to, and reads each ad, then checks it against regulations, station policy, and brand guidelines before it airs. Our customers clear creative faster and keep a record of every decision."Media companies can learn more about ContentCheckTM and request a demo at .About pureIntegrationpureIntegration is a technology-led services and consulting company based in Northern Virginia. For more than 20 years, it has served cable operators, broadcasters, telecommunications providers, and adjacent industries through two practices: AdTech & Media, and Infrastructure, Networks, and Platforms. Learn more at .

Stephanie Barnard

Ironistic

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

pureIntegration Awarded U.S. Patent for the AI Ad Compliance Technology Behind ContentCheckTM News Provided By Ironistic November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.