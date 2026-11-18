MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Enhanced platform transforms injury records into actionable intelligence, helping insurance agents and employers uncover trends and drive prevention

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emerge Apps, a leading provider of risk management technology for commercial insurance agencies, today announced a major expansion of OSHAlogs, its established OSHA recordkeeping and compliance platform. With new injury intelligence capabilities, OSHAlogs now goes far beyond digital recordkeeping, giving employers and their insurance agents powerful tools to analyze workplace injuries, uncover hidden risks, and make more informed decisions to improve safety outcomes.For more than a decade, OSHAlogs has helped employers simplify OSHA recordkeeping, from determining recordability and maintaining accurate injury logs to generating required forms and submitting data electronically to OSHA. Today, more than 5,500 employers actively use the platform, tracking approximately 10,000 workplace injuries annually.The expanded platform builds on that foundation, transforming the injury data employers are already required to collect into a valuable resource for proactive risk management."Most employers view OSHA recordkeeping as a compliance obligation, but the information they're collecting tells a much bigger story," said Dustin Boss, Founder and CEO of Emerge Apps. "We've taken a tool that already makes OSHA compliance easier and expanded it to help employers and their agents understand what's driving injuries, where risks are concentrated, and what they can do to prevent future incidents."Turning Injury Data into Actionable IntelligenceThe expanded OSHAlogs platform introduces interactive dashboards, customizable reports, and deeper analytical capabilities that allow employers and agents to explore injury data across multiple dimensions, including:-- Injury patterns and root causes: Identify relationships between injury sources, types, affected body parts, and contributing factors, with the ability to drill down into individual incidents.-- Time and location analysis: Uncover patterns across facilities, days of the week, times of day, and shifts to identify where and when injuries are occurring.-- Safety performance and benchmarking: Monitor injury rates and severity trends over time, compare performance across locations, and benchmark against industry averages using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.-- Customizable reporting: Filter and analyze data by location, time period, and other criteria, then generate detailed reports to share with leadership and other stakeholders.For example, an employer might discover that strains and sprains are concentrated at a particular facility, that injuries occur disproportionately during certain hours, or that recurring incidents share common contributing factors. Rather than simply documenting those injuries for compliance, employers and their agents can use the findings to investigate underlying risks and prioritize targeted prevention efforts.The new capabilities also unlock value from historical injury records. Existing OSHAlogs customers can immediately analyze years of data already in the system, while new customers can enter past injury records to begin uncovering trends and opportunities for improvement.Giving Insurance Agents More Ways to Deliver ValueFor commercial insurance agents, injury intelligence data creates new opportunities to move beyond traditional insurance conversations and become more active partners in their clients' risk management efforts.With direct access to client injury data, agents can identify emerging concerns, benchmark safety performance, recommend preventive measures, and demonstrate progress over time. These insights provide meaningful reasons to engage clients throughout the year, not just at renewal.The expansion also complements Emerge Apps' broader risk management platform. Injury trends can help inform targeted safety training through AutomateSafety, while LightDutyWorks supports return-to-work efforts when injuries occur. For agencies also using ModSure, specialized reporting helps connect injury data to workers' compensation considerations, including potential experience modification implications."Compliance should be the starting point, not the finish line," Boss added. "When agents can help clients understand the story behind their injury data and turn those insights into meaningful action, they're delivering value that goes far beyond the insurance policy."The new injury intelligence capabilities are included in OSHAlogs at no additional cost to existing customers.To learn more, visit .About Emerge AppsEmerge Apps provides software for commercial P&C insurance agencies through practical applications that solve high-leverage employer challenges. By helping businesses address problems that ultimately affect risk and insurance outcomes, Emerge Apps gives agents new ways to open doors without quoting, deliver meaningful value throughout the client relationship, and help employers achieve better outcomes. Its prevention-first approach pairs practical software with proven strategies, playbooks, and guidance that make those ideas easier to put into practice across an agency.

Alicia Torres

Emerge Apps

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Emerge Apps Expands OSHAlogs Beyond Recordkeeping with Powerful New Injury Intelligence Capabilities News Provided By Emerge Apps November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.