MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership combines dedicated recruiting support, operational improvement, and performance reporting to support the company's growth and project execution.

- Chief Human Resources OfficerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FlexTek, a strategic workforce management partner, announced a partnership with a leading industrial services provider to support hiring across professional and skilled trades roles. The engagement combines dedicated recruiting support with process improvement and performance reporting to better connect the company's workforce needs with project execution.The company provides industrial maintenance, turnaround, and small capital construction services, with workforce requirements that vary by role, location, and project phase. The partnership provides a flexible recruiting model that can adapt to those demands while developing proactive talent pipelines for priority positions.“Workforce strategy has to connect to how the business delivers,” said Stephen Morel, CEO of FlexTek.“That means understanding the work ahead, building the talent pipelines to support it, and addressing the processes that affect whether people are ready to start. Our role is to help the organization bring those elements together in a model that can scale with the business.”Operating as an extension of the Talent Acquisition team, FlexTek will provide sourcing, screening, candidate engagement, and recruiting coordination, supported by program leadership and analytics. FlexTek will also work with the company to streamline onboarding processes and establish performance metrics that support workforce planning as project demands evolve.“In a labor-driven business like ours, recruiting isn't just an HR function - it's a critical driver of operational performance and growth. Our partnership with FlexTek strengthens our ability to compete for skilled talent, respond quickly to customer needs, and build a workforce advantage that differentiates us in the marketplace,” said the company's Chief Human Resources Officer.

Courtney Senior

FlexTek

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FlexTek Partners with a Leading Industrial Service Provider to Strengthen Recruiting and Workforce Readiness News Provided By FlexTek Group November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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