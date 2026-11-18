BriteCo announces Collector Coverage for luxury watch insurance based on agreed value and cash settlement for total losses

Created for collectors whose luxury watches can be difficult or impossible to replace

- Dustin Lemick, BriteCo CEOEVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BriteCo, a specialty insurance provider for jewelry and watches, today introduced BriteCo Collector Coverage TM, a luxury watch insurance package created for collectors. When a covered watch is stolen, lost, or damaged beyond repair, the policy pays the owner the agreed value in cash. The owner can then decide how and when to replace it.Most jewelry insurance settles a claim by replacing the item. That approach suits a ring, which a jeweler can remake to the same specifications. A collector's watch is more difficult to replace. Sought-after watches are often sold through waitlists at authorized dealers. Discontinued and vintage pieces trade only on the secondary market, where condition and originality set the price, and some cannot be found at all. Values also move, sometimes quickly. Under a replacement policy, a collector can wait a long time for a watch the insurer may never be able to source."A collector who loses a watch should get a check for the amount we agreed on," said Dustin Lemick, founder and CEO of BriteCo and a GIA graduate gemologist. "I grew up in the jewelry business, and I know how long it can take to find the right watch,” he added.“Sometimes it can't be found at any price. Cash puts that decision back with the owner, on the owner's timeline."BriteCo makes getting watch coverage simple. Watch owners go online at brite to enter a description of their watch, the amount they want to insure, and receive an insurance quote in seconds. After accepting the quote and paying with a credit card, owners are immediately insured. They then provide documentation by uploading a purchase receipt or appraisal, along with a photo of each watch they want covered.“If you're switching insurers,” Lemick emphasized,“your current coverage schedule plus a valid watch warranty card can also serve as documentation to get insured.”What BriteCo Collector CoverageTM includes:* Agreed value on every watch. Each watch is insured for a specific amount set at the start of the policy, supported by a purchase receipt or appraisal.* Cash settlement on a total loss. For a covered theft or loss, or damage that would cost more to repair than the watch is insured for, the policy pays the agreed value to the owner.* Repair for partial damage. Covered damage that can be repaired is repaired, with no deductible.* Worldwide coverage. Watches are covered at home and while traveling, including mysterious disappearance.* Collection onboarding. Collectors moving an existing collection can use their current insurer's schedule plus a valid warranty card as supporting documentation for watches.* Priority claims handling. Every claim is managed by a designated BriteCo customer concierge who guides you through the process every step of the way.Agreed value is the basis on which BriteCo insures every watch. BriteCo Collector Coverage brings that protection together into a single solution for collectors.BriteCo Collector Coverage is available now at brite. Policies are issued by Glencar Insurance Company, an AM Best A+ rated carrier. Coverage is subject to underwriting review and to the terms, conditions, and exclusions of the policy.About BriteCoBriteCo is a specialty insurance and protection company focused on jewelry, watches, weddings, and related personal property. Founded in 2017 by third-generation jeweler Dustin Lemick and based in Evanston, Illinois, BriteCo combines category expertise with technology to serve customers directly and through jewelry retailers. Learn more at brite.

Dustin Lemick

BriteCo

+1 312-809-9100

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BriteCo introduces Collector Coverage: luxury watch insurance based on agreed value and cash settlement for total losses News Provided By BriteCo November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Retail, Social Media



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