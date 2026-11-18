MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Director of ecommerce Matt Sutherland on the testing behind an easy online shopping experience

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the four days between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the website of Sweetwater, the largest online retailer of music instruments and audio gear in the country, will handle more traffic than almost any other stretch of the year, and every page a shopper lands on has already been tested, in some form, dozens of times before the surge hits. That's the product of a testing program that runs year-round.According to Matt Sutherland, Sweetwater's director of ecommerce and head of its User Experience (UX) team, the company runs between 70 and 100 A/B tests on its website every year, and almost nothing goes live without being tested first. The payoff is a site tuned to how customers actually shop rather than how a designer assumes they will.“Almost every new feature that we push live to the site, we test in some way or another,” Sutherland said.“A great idea is the refinement of a good idea.”“A/B testing in general is not unique. It's not even unique to ecommerce sites,” Sutherland said.“What might be slightly unique for us is just how sophisticated we are at it.”Josh Gustin, Sweetwater's SVP of ecommerce and marketing, traces the program to the company's earliest days online.“We were trying to figure out how people wanted to buy music gear online before most of our competitors even had a website,” Gustin said.“Matt's team is really just the modern version of that same question: build it, watch how people actually use it, and get better every time.”Putting the Customer First“All of this work puts the customer first,” Sutherland said.“Our main goal is to create the most seamless, easy, and intuitive site we can. We listen to our customers, we watch how they use the website, and then we quantify our changes.”“Sweetwater made great assumptions for the 35 years before I got here,” he added.“What I brought to the table is making sure those assumptions are correct. That's part of why we're growing when a lot of the industry is having trouble growing.”Testing Backed by ResearchThe UX team pairs its testing volume with two other layers of research. De-identified session data shows how shoppers move through the site, and one-on-one usability interviews let real customers walk through the site out loud, task by task. Sutherland said that level of investment is rare among retailers because it requires dedicating a person to talking with users full time. Participants are volunteers who consent in advance, are compensated with a Sweetwater Gift Card, and think out loud as they complete real tasks.The team does not take a single test's results at face value.“There's a bit of art and science with A/B testing,” Sutherland said.“We're not trying to prove that our idea was right; we're trying to find the best answer. Sometimes it takes one test. Sometimes it takes 30.”Learning from Early MisstepsSutherland points to an early attempt to sell more guitar setup and repair services. The team added a list of services beneath any guitar added to the cart, and service sales rose. Overall cart purchases fell about five percent, however, because customers met unfamiliar terms such as Plek jobs and nut materials without enough context. Over roughly a year and a dozen tests, the team trimmed the module to the parts that helped. A related change, bundling guitar strings automatically with new guitar purchases, meaningfully increased how often that companion product moved with a purchase.The checkout redesign followed the same path. When the new checkout launched in December, it performed 22 percent worse than the version it replaced. The team ran approximately 25 follow-up tests over the next six months before it outperformed the old design.“We know there's an issue,” Sutherland said.“What we don't know is how to fix that issue. Most of the time, our first guess doesn't fix it, and we go back to the drawing board.”Personalizing the Shopping ExperienceThe UX team is also building out personalization. A“welcome back” feature already shows returning, logged-in shoppers where they left off, including recent categories, cart contents, and wish list. Personalized search, which will surface a shopper's own recent searches, is expected within about a month. A personalized product grid is planned for next year.“It all comes back to friction,” Sutherland said.“If we know that you're a Gibson buyer, we don't want you to wade through a whole bunch of other brands.”Also in development is a guided buying tool for first-time customers. Sutherland described a customer who found the bass guitar she wanted but had no idea what amplifier or cables she would need to play it, and she ended up choosing a prebuilt bundle instead. The new tool would ask shoppers about their goals, such as starting out, playing live, or recording at home, and recommend a complete, right-sized setup.“This website is fantastic if you know what you're looking for,” Sutherland said.“It's tricky if you don't.”A Technical Team Built into MarketingThe UX team, which includes a manager of digital, two designers, and six front-end developers in addition to Sutherland, sits inside Marketing rather than IT.“We are marketers at heart, even though it's a really tech-driven side of marketing,” Sutherland said.By the NumbersAbout 65 percent of Sweetwater's site traffic over a recent 28-day period came from mobile devices, though revenue is close to evenly split between mobile and desktop. When Sutherland joined seven years ago, formal testing barely existed.“We've gone from maybe a test a year to 100 a year over the last seven years,” he said.For Gustin, the discipline matters more than the volume.“Any team can say they're customer-first. What matters is whether you can prove it,” he said.“Matt's group doesn't guess and move on - they replicate a result before they trust it, and they keep testing after something launches, not just before it does.”

Pete Van Baalen

Sweetwater

+1 260-333-9605

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Sweetwater Tests Nearly Every Website Feature Before Launch, Running Up to 100 A/B Tests a Year News Provided By Sweetwater November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Music Industry, Retail, Technology



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