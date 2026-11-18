Damian J. Turco

New office near Rhode Island Family Court offers experienced divorce and family law representation, free consultations, and reduced-fee legal services statewide

- Damian J. TurcoPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Turco Legal, P.C., a Massachusetts-based divorce and family law firm, has expanded into Rhode Island with the recent opening of its new Providence office. The expansion extends the firm's geographic reach, providing Rhode Island residents with access to an experienced regional legal team and a range of services designed to meet diverse client needs statewide.Located just steps from Rhode Island Family Court, the new Providence office will serve individuals and families throughout the state navigating divorce, child custody, and other family law matters. The Rhode Island practice will be led by senior attorney Lauren Tommasiello, who brings 20 years of legal experience.The expansion marks another milestone in Turco Legal's regional growth, building on its established Massachusetts practice and presence across three New England states. The firm's attorneys and paralegals collaborate across offices, sharing legal strategies, knowledge, and resources to represent clients in matters ranging from straightforward family law issues to highly complex divorce proceedings.“Our expansion into Rhode Island represents an exciting next chapter for Turco Legal as we continue building a regional family law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation,” said Damian J. Turco, Founder and Managing Partner of Turco Legal, P.C.“With our new Providence office, located just steps from the Family Court, we're bringing our experience, resources, and client-centered approach to individuals and families throughout Rhode Island. We look forward to becoming an active part of the state's legal community and making a meaningful difference in the lives of the families we serve.”For Turco, the expansion also carries a personal connection. His family has longstanding ties to Rhode Island, and he attended Bryant University as an undergraduate in the late 1990s.In addition to representing clients in complex divorce and family law matters, Turco Legal is bringing its commitment to accessible legal services to Rhode Island through its Justice for All reduced-fee program. The initiative offers qualifying clients legal representation at substantially reduced rates, with eligible individuals potentially paying as little as $50 per hour for an associate attorney's assistance with negotiations, document preparation, and representation in and out of court.The firm also offers free consultations, providing prospective clients with an opportunity to discuss their legal needs and explore available options.With its Providence office now accepting new divorce and family law cases, Turco Legal aims to combine the resources of a regional practice with personalized legal representation for Rhode Island families.About Turco Legal, P.C.Turco Legal, P.C. is a divorce and family law firm, serving clients across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. With a formidable team of experienced attorneys and legal professionals, the firm handles a broad range of family law matters, including complex divorce and custody cases. Through free consultations and its Justice for All reduced-fee program, Turco Legal seeks to make quality legal representation more accessible to individuals and families.For more information, visit turcolegal.###

Damian J. Turco

Turco Legal, P.C.

+1 401-201-4091

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Turco Legal Expands Family Law Practice into Rhode Island with New Providence Office News Provided By Turco Legal, P.C. November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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