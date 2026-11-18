multi-strategy email validation

Cold outreach and B2B teams can now verify contacts on accept-all domains, where standard SMTP checks cannot tell a real mailbox from a bounce.

- Corey Haines, co-founder of TruelistSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Truelist, the email validation platform, today highlighted Enhanced Validation, its approach to one of the hardest problems in email verification: catch-all domains. Catch-all, or accept-all, mail servers accept every address at the SMTP stage, so standard email verifiers cannot confirm whether a specific mailbox exists and return the result as "unknown" or "risky."For cold outreach teams, that gap is costly. Many B2B companies run catch-all mail servers, so a large share of a prospect list can come back unverified. Teams are left to either discard good contacts or send to unconfirmed addresses and risk hard bounces that damage sender reputation across every connected sending account.How Truelist verifies catch-all email addressesTruelist uses multiple verification strategies instead of relying on SMTP alone. Every address first goes through syntax, DNS and MX checks, SMTP mailbox verification, and detection of disposable, role-based, and spam-trap addresses. When an address sits on a catch-all domain, Enhanced Validation adds automated browser-based verification and third-party data sources to resolve the "unknown" into a definitive valid or invalid result. Truelist reports that this delivers up to 2x more accurate results than standard validation."Catch-all domains are where most email verifiers give up, and they are exactly where B2B prospect lists live," said Corey Haines, co-founder of Truelist. "If half of your list comes back unknown, you don't have a verified list. Enhanced Validation is built to turn those unknowns into answers, so outbound teams can send with confidence instead of guessing."Built for cold outreach workflowsSales and outbound teams can verify lists before importing them into cold email tools such as Instantly, Smartlead, lemlist, Reply, and Woodpecker by uploading a CSV, or connect Truelist through Clay, Zapier, Make, and n8n to verify leads automatically as they are sourced. A Chrome extension verifies addresses directly in the browser, and a real-time API validates emails in signup and lead capture forms.Enhanced Validation uses three credits per catch-all address it resolves. Truelist's pay-as-you-go credits cost $1.40 to $0.70 per 1,000 validations and never expire, and Truelist Unlimited plans include 10,000 Enhanced Validation resolutions per month. New accounts receive 100 free validations, and anyone can test a single address with the free catch-all email checker at .About TruelistTruelist is an email validation platform that helps marketing, sales, and developer teams remove invalid, risky, disposable, and spam-trap addresses before they send. It offers pay-as-you-go credits that never expire, Unlimited plans for high-volume senders, Enhanced Validation for catch-all domains, recurring validation, deliverability monitoring, and a developer API. Truelist is SOC 2 Type II certified and was founded by Grant Ammons, former head of engineering at ConvertKit, and Corey Haines.For more information, visit .

Corey Haines

Truelist

+1 619-961-7765

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Truelist Enhanced Validation Resolves Catch-All Emails Other Verifiers Mark Unknown News Provided By Truelist November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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