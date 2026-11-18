Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report 2026

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The Business Research Company's Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The chronic plaque psoriasis market has been experiencing steady growth, driven by advancements in treatment and increased awareness of the condition. As more patients gain access to effective therapies and diagnostic techniques improve, this market is set to continue expanding significantly. Below, we explore the market's current size, key growth factors, regional leadership, and emerging trends that are shaping its future.

Overview of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Size and Expansion

The chronic plaque psoriasis market has seen robust growth in recent years, with its size projected to increase from $22.26 billion in 2025 to $23.83 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to better diagnosis of autoimmune skin disorders, wider availability of topical treatments, heightened awareness about managing psoriasis, the growth of dermatology clinics, and improved access to specialty medications.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain this positive trajectory, reaching $30.99 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. The forecasted growth is supported by the development of next-generation biologic therapies, increasing adoption of oral immunomodulators, expansion of personalized dermatology approaches, greater emphasis on patient-focused treatment strategies, and rising investments in autoimmune disease research. Key trends shaping the market include a growing preference for biologic treatments, increased use of targeted small molecule drugs, focus on personalized care, expansion of oral medication options, and prioritization of long-term disease management.

Understanding Chronic Plaque Psoriasis as a Medical Condition

Chronic plaque psoriasis is a long-lasting inflammatory skin disorder marked by well-defined, raised red patches covered with silvery-white scales. These plaques typically appear on the scalp, elbows, knees, and lower back but can develop anywhere on the body. This condition is caused by an autoimmune reaction where the immune system accelerates skin cell turnover, leading to accumulation on the surface, causing inflammation and discomfort.

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Immune System Dysfunction as a Primary Growth Driver

One of the main factors propelling the chronic plaque psoriasis market is the rising incidence of immune system dysfunction. This condition occurs when the immune system does not work properly, increasing vulnerability to infections, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. The rise in immune dysfunction cases is linked to genetic factors, environmental triggers, malnutrition, chronic stress, as well as the growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and infections like HIV.

Need for Treatment to Address Immune Dysregulation

Chronic plaque psoriasis requires treatment targeting immune dysfunction since the immune system mistakenly causes an overproduction of skin cells, resulting in inflammation and plaque formation. For example, in February 2024, Arthritis Australia, a non-profit organization, reported that in 2025, approximately 212,136 males and 362,137 females are expected to have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), with projections for these numbers to rise to about 280,040 males and 479,828 females by 2040. Such statistics reinforce how increasing immune system disorders contribute to market growth for psoriasis treatments.

North America Leading the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market

North America held the largest share of the chronic plaque psoriasis market in 2025. This region continues to dominate due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, strong research initiatives, and high patient awareness. Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare access and increasing diagnosis rates.

Global Regional Breakdown of the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market

The market report encompasses key geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. While North America currently leads, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are poised to see rapid growth, supported by improvements in healthcare delivery and rising demand for advanced psoriasis treatments.

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. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Revenue Expected to Surpass $30.99 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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