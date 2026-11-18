The Thanksgiving Fall Family Gathering Centerpiece from FlowerShopping

Flower Shopping Flower Delivery

FlowerShopping, a family-owned flower company delivering nationwide since 1910, shares the Nov. 24 order-by date for Thanksgiving flowers.

- FlowerShoppingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thanksgiving is Thursday, November 26, and FlowerShopping, a family-owned flower company delivering nationwide since 1910, reminds guests and families that November 24th is the last day to order flowers for delivery before the holiday.Quick facts- Thanksgiving 2026: Thursday, November 26.- Last day to order for delivery before Thanksgiving: November 24th.- Thanksgiving Day delivery: Yes, but strongly recommend delivery a day or two before.- Each arrangement is hand arranged by a professional designer and delivered fresh by a professional delivery driver. The flowers are never shipped in a box.- Orders can be placed online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."Ordering by November 24th gives the arrangement time to arrive before the guests do, so the host has it on the table for the meal," the company said.For families who cannot be together this year, an arrangement sent to a parent or grandparent can stand in at the table. Browse Thanksgiving Flower Arrangements for centerpieces with roses, sunflowers and lilies, including the Family Gathering Centerpiece. Shoppers planning ahead for December can also see Christmas Plants.Planning the last weekHosts settle menus, seating and table settings in the final days before the holiday. An arrangement ordered by November 24th can be scheduled for delivery early in the week, so it is in place before the cooking starts. Warm autumn colors, such as orange, gold and deep red, suit most Thanksgiving tables, and a low centerpiece keeps the view clear across the table.Thank-you flowers after the holidayGuests who stay with family over the long weekend can send a thank-you arrangement after the holiday. Orders can be placed online over Thanksgiving weekend for delivery the following week.What to write on a Thanksgiving card-“Thank you for opening your home to us this Thanksgiving.”-“Grateful for you this Thanksgiving.”-“Thinking of you and wishing we could be at the table.”Choosing a sizeMost bouquets and arrangements come in three sizes, As Shown, Deluxe and Premium. A larger size suits a long dinner table or a home hosting a big family, and a smaller size suits an entry table, sideboard or kitchen counter. A thank-you arrangement after the holiday is also a simple way to recognize a relative who cooked for a crowd or opened a guest room. Every order is backed by the FlowerShopping satisfaction guarantee.About FlowerShoppingFlowerShopping is a family-owned flower company that has offered nationwide delivery since 1910. Arrangements are hand arranged by a professional designer and delivered fresh by a professional delivery driver. Customers can order online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year at

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Last Chance to Order Thanksgiving Flowers Ahead: FlowerShopping Sets November 24th as the Order-By Date News Provided By DSG November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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