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- Marc SchulmanNEW ROCHELLE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HistoryCentral's app for iPhone, iPad and Mac is free for up to five customers and costs at most a one-time $49.99A plumber, electrician, HVAC technician, cleaner or landscaper can now run the whole working day, from the first appointment to the paid invoice, in an app that charges no monthly fee. ServiceBoss, from HistoryCentral Inc., runs natively on iPhone, iPad and Mac and syncs through iCloud.ServiceBoss is sold as a one-time purchase. It is free for up to five customers. Paid tiers cost $9.99, $29.99 or $49.99, depending on how many customers a business keeps on file.From the first stop to the paid invoiceThe app opens to a Today screen with the day's jobs and a map that carries a pin for every job with an address. A Drive button hands the next stop to Apple Maps or Google Maps. Appointments can be timed or all-day, with arrival windows, conflict warnings and a reminder before each job.On site, a technician moves the job through four statuses: Scheduled, En Route, On Site and Completed. Before-and-after photos attach to the job, and the customer signs on the screen. The appointment screen can also text the customer.A completed job becomes an invoice in one tap. Labor is billed at each team member's billable rate, which the app tracks separately from pay rate, and parts come out of inventory. The invoice goes out as a PDF by email, or it can be printed or shared before the technician leaves the driveway.Quotes convert to invoices the same way. ServiceBoss records payments by cash, check, card or ACH, and one payment can be applied across several invoices. It also tracks customer balances, account credits, payment terms and early-payment discounts.Built-in reports cover sales by customer and by item, A/R aging, open invoices, payments received, and inventory with reorder points. Any report exports to CSV or prints.The company says ServiceBoss carries no ads and no tracking, and that it does not sell users' data or their customers' data."A plumber with thirty customers shouldn't have to rent the software that sends his invoices," said Marc Schulman, founder of HistoryCentral. "You buy ServiceBoss once, and it's yours on every Apple device you own."Pricing and availabilityServiceBoss is available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and Mac: [APP STORE LINK]. iPhone and iPad require iOS 18.6 or later.Every tier includes every feature. The tiers differ only in the number of customers.TierPrice (one-time, USD)CustomersFree$0Up to 5Starter$9.99Up to 20Growth$29.99Up to 100Pro$49.99UnlimitedA purchase restores on any device signed in to the same Apple ID.About HistoryCentralHistoryCentral Inc. publishes HistoryCentral and a portfolio of apps for iPhone, iPad and Mac. Founder Marc Schulman has been developing software for Apple computers since 1984, the year the Macintosh was introduced.

Marc Schulman

Historycentral

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ServiceBoss runs a service business from one app, with no subscription News Provided By Historycentral November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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