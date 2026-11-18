Nhu-Y T. Dao, MD

GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Middlesex Eye Physicians, the greater Middletown and Shoreline area's leading eye care provider, today highlighted the continued growth of Nhu-Y T. Dao, MD, within its Guilford office, where she has spent much of the past year building deep roots in the Shoreline community and taking on a growing share of the practice's patient care as her colleague, Howard L. Distelman, MD, prepares to retire near the end of 2026.

Dr. Dao brings extensive experience in general ophthalmology, with a particular focus on glaucoma management, dry eye treatment, and cataract surgery, including laser cataract surgery and specialized intraocular lens implants.“These are three very common yet distinct conditions, and each can have a meaningful impact on patients' lives,” Dr. Dao said.“Glaucoma treatment helps preserve vision, dry eye treatment can significantly improve quality of life, and cataract surgery can restore and enhance vision.”

Since joining the Guilford office, she has steadily expanded her role at the practice, working closely alongside Dr. Distelman to ensure his patients continue to receive the same personalized, compassionate care they've come to expect as he winds down his 35-year career in ophthalmology.

“Dr. Distelman's patients are deeply devoted to him, and it is easy to understand why so many have remained in his care for more than 30 years,” Dr. Dao said.“I very much admire his empathetic, patient-centered approach to providing care. It aligns closely with my values and approach to practicing medicine, and I hope to continue the tradition of trust, excellence, and empathy that he has established.”

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Dr. Dao earned her Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, magna cum laude, from the University of Cincinnati, and her Doctor of Medicine, cum laude, from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. She completed her ophthalmology residency at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where she gained extensive experience in the medical and surgical management of eye diseases. She is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the Connecticut Society of Eye Physicians, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the International Society of Refractive Surgery.

For Dr. Dao, some of the most rewarding moments come the day after surgery, when patients see the results for the first time. Looking ahead, she is most excited about building lasting relationships as her patient base grows.

“As much as I enjoy performing surgery and treating eye disease, I also find great joy in the conversations I have with patients about their families, hobbies, travels, and the other parts of their lives they choose to share with me,” she said.

Outside the office, Dr. Dao enjoys tennis, cooking, traveling, reading, and gardening, and spends much of her free time with her husband, Chris, and their miniature dachshund, Teddy. A proud Ohioan, she can usually be found cheering on the Buckeyes each fall. Those interests often give her common ground with patients, but she says her own experiences as a patient have shaped her care most.

“I strive to give every patient the time, attention, and compassion I would want for myself or a family member,” she said.“Being a patient is not always easy, and sometimes just being able to speak to someone can make a meaningful difference.”

As the Guilford office's patient base continues to grow, Dr. Dao is accepting new patients and continuing to see existing patients across the full range of Middlesex Eye Physicians' comprehensive eye care, cataract, glaucoma, and dry eye services. Middlesex Eye Physicians serves patients at its Guilford, Middletown, Old Saybrook, and East Haven offices, offering comprehensive eye care, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, LASIK, and dry eye treatment. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit middlesexeye.

David Lane

Middlesex Eye Physicians

+ +18603477466

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Dr. Nhu-Y Dao Continues to Grow Middlesex Eye Physicians' Presence on the Connecticut Shoreline News Provided By Middlesex Eye Physicians November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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