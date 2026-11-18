MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lacy Bridal, a San Antonio bridal boutique known for its thoughtfully curated collection of beautiful wedding gowns and personalized experience, has been named a 2026 Best of Texas Award winner. The award celebrates Lacy Bridal's dedication to creating an elevated, welcoming experience filled with exceptional service, personal attention, and memorable touches like the boutique's signature celebration when a bride says yes to their dream dress.At Lacy Bridal, the experience is the heart of the business. The team believes finding a wedding dress should be a memory in the making, and that how a bride feels throughout her appointment is just as important as the gown she ultimately chooses. Each visit is designed to feel warm and fun while maintaining an elegant, refined atmosphere, giving brides room to explore styles, share the moment with their loved ones, and make decisions with confidence. True to its slogan, "Lacy Bridal...It's a vibe," the boutique has created a setting that brides remember long after the wedding day.Beyond the gowns, Lacy Bridal places great value on the relationships formed along the way. The team has watched countless brides arrive nervous, unsure, or overwhelmed and leave glowing, confident, and surrounded by the people they love. Many of those brides have gone on to become friends, and the boutique considers every client part of the Lacy Bridal family for good. For the team, those lasting connections are just as meaningful as the moment a bride says yes to her dress.“We're so honored to receive this recognition,” said Lacy Ochs, owner of Lacy Bridal.“From day one, our goal has been to make finding a wedding dress feel like a celebration. Every bride who walks through our doors deserves to feel confident, beautiful, and completely herself, and this award truly belongs to the brides and families who have trusted us with such a special moment.”As Lacy Bridal looks ahead, the team is excited to continue growing its presence in San Antonio and building on the momentum of its first two years in business. The 2026 Best of Texas Award is an exciting milestone for the boutique and a meaningful recognition of the passion, hard work, and heart behind Lacy Bridal.For more information, click here.

Lacy Bridal

Lacy Bridal

+1 210-750-9168

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lacy Bridal Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.