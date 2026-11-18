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Flowing lines and organic floral motifs return as the year's most graceful design statement.

SPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONDECOR LLC, a fast-growing leader in home décor, today shared customer demand data highlighting art nouveau wallpaper as a defining trend of 2026, with search interest and orders climbing across its peel-and-stick lineup. Flowing lines and organic floral motifs return as the year's most graceful design statement."Art nouveau is elegance with movement. Those flowing, organic lines make a wall feel alive without ever feeling busy." said Gabriel Batista, CEO of ONDECOR LLC.ONDECOR's art nouveau wallpaper collection spans flowing lines, symmetrical florals, and organic motifs designed for bedrooms, dressing rooms, and refined statement walls.Every design is PVC-free, non-toxic, and manufactured in the United States to ONDECOR's eco-friendly standards. The company has served more than 48,000 customers and remains committed to sustainable, affordable design without sacrificing quality."It's the antidote to stark minimalism - ornament, but rendered with restraint. It turns a room into a jewel box." added Batista.The full collection is available now at collections/art-nouveau-wallpaper with free shipping on all U.S. orders.Media and design partners can request free peel and stick wallpaper samples through the ONDECOR website.About ONDECOR LLC: ONDECOR is a U.S.-based maker of PVC-free, peel-and-stick and traditional wallpaper, serving more than 48,000 customers.

Gabriel Batista

ONDECOR LLC

+1 281-801-0000

...

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ONDECOR LLC Launches Art Nouveau Wallpaper Collection News Provided By ONDECOR LLC November 18, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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