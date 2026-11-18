Asenion Joins CENGN Membership

Asenion AI Readiness Services to Add Critical Support for Growing Canadian Startups

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. This partnership will provide Canadian tech startups and scaleups with access to AI readiness services.. ISO/IEC 42001 is an international standard for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, designed to help organizations responsibly develop their AI technology for market use.. This is an added feature to CENGN Living Lab validation projects, where Canadian businesses can validate their technology in real-world and data centre environments in preparation for market entry, their next customer, or scaled growth.. Asenion joins a growing list of collaborative CENGN members supporting a thriving Canadian innovation ecosystem.Today, CENGN announced its newest member and partnership with Asenion. Through the partnership, the CENGN Living Lab Initiative will now include access to Asenion's AI readiness services. These services will be available to any Canadian startups and scaleups conducting a CENGN Living Lab project to validate their technology for market entry, customer adoption, or scaled growth.By offering access to advanced infrastructure, expert support, and real-world testing environments, the CENGN Living Lab Initiative drives technology adoption across key economic sectors. It plays a critical role in boosting Canadian industry competitiveness, fostering new Intellectual Property, and fueling the growth of the country's most promising technology ventures.Expanding the Initiative's services to include access to AI readiness services will enable innovative Canadian startups to successfully acquire ISO/IEC 42001 certification by an independent, accredited auditor. This certification can unlock opportunities with governmental agencies both in Canada and internationally.Asenion AI Readiness Services to Add Critical Support for Growing Canadian StartupsAs Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, CENGN drives the innovation and adoption of advanced networking technologies in Canada through connected infrastructure, technical expertise and services, talent development, and the nurturing of a thriving innovation ecosystem.“We are pleased to welcome Asenion as a CENGN Member to further support Canadian innovators as they bring their AI solutions to Canadian and global markets. By providing access to AI readiness services through our CENGN Living Lab projects, we enable a more holistic offering to Canada's most innovative startups and scaleups.” Sandra Cutrona, President & CEO, CENGN.Through cohort-based delivery and CENGN's strong SME network, Asenion will help companies implement proper AI governance practices faster, generate audit-ready evidence, and sustain ongoing monitoring and assurance.“Partnering with CENGN allows Asenion to scale our mission-making good AI universal-by bringing security and AI governance readiness to a broader set of high-potential Canadian SMEs. The result is stronger supplier credibility and accelerated entry into Enterprise where trust, security, and lifecycle governance are prerequisites.” David Van Bruwaene, CEO, Asenion.Federal Government's ISED Invests $45 MillionInnovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED)'s $45 million investment in CENGN aims to expedite the technology transformation of Canadian industry while directly supporting 100 Canadian innovative technology companies through Innovation and Adoption Projects. Each Innovation Project and Adoption Project includes co-investment funding to the startup or scaleup.This funding is expected to provide a major return on investment, including. A significant boost in GDP growth. The creation and safeguarding of critical tech jobs in Canada. The launch of innovative Canadian products in the global market. The generation of disruptive and impactful Canadian IP patents. Sales growth and substantial follow-on investment for participating Canadian startups and scaleups. Acceleration of Technology Readiness Levels for participating Canadian companies. The entry of skilled professionals into critical digital technology roles nationwide“Canadian innovators need the right tools and expertise to turn great ideas into successful businesses. By bringing AI certification support directly into the CENGN Living Lab Initiative, this partnership will help Canadian startups and scaleups protect their innovations, strengthen their commercialization strategies and compete with confidence here at home and around the world.” The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions.“Canada's technology companies need more than access to cutting-edge infrastructure; they also need the knowledge and support to lead markets at home and globally. By combining real-world technology validation with AI certification services, this partnership will help Canadian innovators bring stronger solutions to market, scale their businesses and compete globally.” The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.Resources:Asenion AI Governance Services –CENGN Living Lab Initiative –ISED SRF Program –CENGN – Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation NetworksCENGN, Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, drives innovation and adoption of applied AI, IoT, and advanced networking technologies through its Living Lab Initiative, technical expertise, and partner ecosystem. Through our services, we enable the digital transformation and competitiveness of the Canadian industry and the commercial growth of Canadian digital technology solutions. CENGN provides access to real end-user environments and the end-to-end testing services and expertise that accelerate validation, demonstration, commercialization, and adoption of digital innovation solutions across Canada and the globe.Our unique expertise and positioning as a neutral third party in an ecosystem of technology, innovation, government, and academic partners, paired with a long track record of overperforming on program mandates, have made CENGN a trusted leader in delivering Government initiatives that support network technology innovation.For more information on the CENGN Living Labs or for general inquiries on CENGN, please contact....AsenionAsenion is a global AI governance and assurance company that helps organizations build, deploy, and procure trustworthy AI systems. We provide platform-enabled support for security and AI management systems paired with continuous assurance testing across security, privacy, and AI risk. Asenion serves enterprise customers worldwide and enables teams to operationalize governance through auditable controls, evidence, and monitoring-supporting compliance, procurement credibility, and safe AI performance across the full lifecycle.

Rick Penwarden - Communications Director

CENGN – Canada's Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Net

+1 613-963-1203

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Asenion Joins CENGN Membership to Provide AI Certification Readiness to Canadian Tech Startups and Scaleups News Provided By CENGN November 18, 2026, 15:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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