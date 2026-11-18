Partnership beginning in 2027 brings a global tire manufacturer to collegiate wheel-to-wheel racing, expanding opportunities for student competitors nationwide.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collegiate Racing Series (CRS), the national sanctioning body for collegiate motorsports, today announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Michelin North America, naming BFGoodrich Tires the Official Spec Tire Partner of the CRS A-Series National Championship beginning with the 2027 season.The agreement establishes BFGoodrich as the exclusive competition tire brand for the CRS A-Series, which features purpose-built Mazda MX-5 race cars competing in a national, collegiate-only, wheel-to-wheel road racing championship. The partnership includes an initial two-year commitment with provisions for three potential one-year extensions.The agreement represents a significant milestone in the continued growth of collegiate motorsports, bringing the experience, resources, and motorsports heritage of one of the world's leading tire manufacturers directly into a national racing championship built around university students."This partnership represents exactly what we set out to accomplish when we created Collegiate Racing Series," said Jack Hobbs, President and CEO of CRS. "We are building a platform where college students have the opportunity to participate in real, professional-level motorsports. Having a company like Michelin North America, with the incredible racing history of BFGoodrich, recognize the value of what we're building is a major step forward. This is about far more than putting tires on race cars.”Bringing Professional Motorsports Resources to Collegiate RacingAs part of the agreement, BFGoodrich will be the designated competition tire for all vehicles participating in the CRS A-Series National Championship, establishing a consistent tire platform across the field.The partnership will provide collegiate teams with access to established competition tire pricing, helping support the affordability and competitive balance central to the CRS championship.In addition, BFGoodrich will support a race tire contingency program throughout the season, providing selected teams with large additional tire resources at CRS championship events.BFGoodrich branding will also have a visible presence throughout the championship, including vehicle decals, podium recognition, and collaborative digital content highlighting the teams, students, and competition that define collegiate road racing.Creating Opportunities Beyond the RacetrackWhile competition remains at the center of the partnership, both organizations recognize the importance of developing future talent within the motorsports industry.Through the relationship, CRS and Michelin North America will explore professional development opportunities for participating students.The partnership also includes plans to work with the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) to explore a race-weekend experience designed to give collegiate participants greater exposure to professional sports car racing and the people who make it possible.Additionally, eligible collegiate racers will receive access to a Michelin/BFGoodrich consumer tire discount program, extending the benefits of the relationship beyond the racetrack.“BFGoodrich Tires is all about educating the next generation of enthusiasts, so we couldn't be more pleased to partner with the Collegiate Racing Series,” said Raymond Cotton, North American Motorsports Director for BFGoodrich.“We're proud that BFGoodrich will be a part of enhancing the educational experience for young racers. On-track competition is the best classroom, and they'll be able to learn firsthand BFGoodrich's reputation for next-level performance and dependability.”Building the Future of Collegiate MotorsportsCollegiate Racing Series was established to provide universities and student-led racing organizations with a national platform for competitive motorsports. Unlike traditional collegiate automotive engineering competitions, CRS places students in wheel-to-wheel racing environments where they take responsibility for driving, engineering, team management, logistics, and race operations.The CRS A-Series utilizes a spec Mazda MX-5 platform designed to promote competitive parity between universities while providing a direct introduction to the operational demands of organized road racing.The addition of BFGoodrich as the championship's official spec tire partner marks another important step in establishing collegiate racing as a recognized pathway into the broader motorsports industry.The partnership will officially begin with the 2027 CRS racing season, with further information regarding approved competition tires, team purchasing procedures, and championship initiatives to be communicated to participating universities.About Collegiate Racing SeriesCollegiate Racing Series (CRS) is the official sanctioning body for collegiate motorsports in the United States, dedicated to establishing collegiate racing as a recognized and competitive division of American motorsports. CRS organizes and sanctions the National Championship for Collegiate Motorsports, providing universities and student-led racing teams with a professional, structured platform to compete in wheel-to-wheel road racing at premier circuits across the country.Through its national championship, CRS provides students with hands-on experience in competitive driving, engineering, team management, business operations, and motorsports leadership. By connecting higher education with the professional racing industry, CRS is building the foundation for the next generation of motorsports professionals while creating a lasting national platform for collegiate competition.For more information, visit or take a look on Instagram at @drive_CRSAbout BFGoodrich TiresBFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance.Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at BFGoodrichTires and BFGoodrichRacing, as well as on Facebook and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires and TikTok at @BFGoodrich.

Jack Hobbs

Collegiate Racing Series

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BFGoodrich Tires Named Official Spec Tire Partner of Collegiate Racing Series in Multi-Year Agreement News Provided By Specificity November 18, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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