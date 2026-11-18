The CygnumTM Aneurysm Sac Management Device (illustration). Placed in the aneurysm sac outside the endograft during standard EVAR, Cygnum lines the sac to cover the branched vessels that cause Type II endoleaks. Investigational device.

Early clinical experience shows no device-related major adverse events, no site-reported endoleaks and a mean 2.9 mm reduction in sac diameter at 6 months

- Andrew Holden, MDIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Life Seal Vascular, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company that has developed the CygnumTM Aneurysm Sac Management Device (ASMD) for patients undergoing endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), today announced 30-day safety and six-month efficacy results from the first-in-human use of Cygnum. The data were presented at VEITHsymposium 2026 in New York by Associate Professor Andrew Holden, MBChB, Director of Interventional Radiology at Auckland City Hospital, New Zealand, and Sean P. Lyden, MD, Chairman of the Department of Vascular Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio.Cygnum is a sac-lining implant placed inside the aneurysm sac, outside the endograft, during a standard EVAR procedure. It lines the aneurysm sac to cover the lumbar and inferior mesenteric arteries that feed Type II endoleaks. Type II endoleaks are the leading cause of secondary interventions and are associated with aneurysm related mortality and the need for long term surveillance.Key findingsEight patients were treated at sites in New Zealand and Japan. Patients were selected for anatomy at high risk of Type II endoleak, such as a patent inferior mesenteric artery or multiple patent lumbar arteries. Key findings include:.No device-related major adverse events in any patient..No site-reported endoleaks of any type at 30 days or at six months..No endoleak-related reinterventions..Aneurysm sac diameter decreased in all patients with six-month imaging, by a mean of 2.9 mm (range 1 to 5 mm), and no patient showed sac expansion..100% technical success, with a mean Cygnum deployment time of 5.6 minutes per device, using both Gore and Medtronic endografts.“Type II endoleaks remain one of the most persistent problems after EVAR, committing patients to years of surveillance and, for some, further procedures,” said Dr. Holden, principal investigator of ASCEND.“We deliberately treated patients with the anatomy most likely to develop these endoleaks, and we have not seen one through six months. Cygnum was straightforward to deploy within our standard EVAR workflow, and seeing the sac shrink in every patient imaged at six months is a very encouraging early signal.”“These first-in-human results are an important milestone for Life Seal Vascular and for patients with abdominal aortic aneurysms,” said Matt Thompson, MD, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Life Seal Vascular.“Cygnum is designed to manage the aneurysm sac at the time of EVAR, rather than reacting to endoleaks after they appear. Early safety and sac stability like this give us confidence as we expand ASCEND and prepare for a U.S. pivotal study.”Enrollment in ASCEND continues toward up to 15 patients, with follow-up planned through five years. Cygnum is an investigational device and is not approved for commercial use.About the ASCEND studyASCEND is a single-arm, single center first-in-human study of the Cygnum ASMD in patients undergoing elective EVAR for infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysm who have anatomy at high risk of Type II endoleak. The primary endpoint is 30-day safety. Secondary assessments include procedural success, endoleak and change in aneurysm sac diameter, with an independent imaging core lab and events adjudication committee. Clinicaltrials ID NCT07020611.About Life Seal VascularLife Seal Vascular, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device company based in Irvine, California, developing innovative solutions to revolutionize endovascular treatment. The company's Cygnum ASMD is an adjunct to EVAR for aneurysm sac management and Type II endoleak prevention, the leading cause of secondary interventions following EVAR. For more information, visit .CAUTION: Investigational device. Limited by United States law to investigational use.

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Life Seal Vascular Reports First-in-Human Results for the CygnumTM Aneurysm Sac Management Device at VEITHsymposium 2026 News Provided By Life Seal Vascular Inc. November 18, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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