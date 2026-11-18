Stem cell delivery into the brain via an Ommaya reservoir

Six-Patient Trial Shows Significant Alzheimer's CSF Biomarker Changes up to 52 Weeks; FDA Fast Track Granted, Phase 2 Planned for December.

- Christopher Duma, MD, FACSNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Regeneration Biomedical, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced results from its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of Wnt-activated autologous adipose-derived stem cells delivered directly into the brain's ventricular system for Alzheimer's disease.The findings are being presented at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2026 conference in Boston. Despite enrolling only six patients, the study demonstrated a favorable safety profile and statistically significant changes in key Alzheimer's biomarkers through 52 weeks following a single administration.The company also announced that the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to its investigational therapy, RB-ADSC. A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial could begin as early as December 2026. Regeneration Biomedical is also seeking funding to expand its platform into amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).First-in-Human Direct-to-Brain Stem Cell TherapyRB-ADSC consists of autologous adipose-derived stem cells expanded under proprietary conditions involving activation of the Wnt signaling pathway.Intracerebroventricular delivery bypasses the blood-brain barrier, introducing the cells directly into cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), where they may influence neuroinflammation, neuronal injury, and other processes associated with Alzheimer's disease.The study represents the first clinical evaluation of this specific Wnt-activated autologous stem cell platform delivered intracerebroventricularly for Alzheimer's disease.Potential Stimulation of the Brain's Endogenous Repair MechanismsRegeneration Biomedical hypothesizes that administered stem cells may traverse regions of the ependymal lining that become increasingly permeable with aging, potentially accessing the underlying subventricular zone (SVZ), which contains endogenous neural stem and progenitor cells.Through growth factors, extracellular vesicles, and signaling molecules, these cells may stimulate resident neural stem cells and support endogenous repair mechanisms.This proposed regenerative mechanism could complement the cells' potential anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects. These mechanisms remain investigational and have not been established clinically.Phase 1 Demonstrates Favorable Safety and Exciting Secondary Endpoint ResultsThe Phase 1 trial enrolled six patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease who received a single intracerebroventricular administration of RB-ADSC.The study demonstrated a favorable safety profile through 52 weeks, with no serious adverse events attributed to the investigational therapy.Despite its small population, the trial generated encouraging exploratory findings across cognitive assessments and CSF biomarkers.All three Alzheimer's CSF biomarkers evaluated longitudinally, amyloid-beta 42 (Aβ42), phosphorylated tau (p-tau), and total tau (t-tau), demonstrated statistically significant changes from baseline at 12, 28, and 52 weeks.At 52 weeks, reductions remained statistically significant:* Aβ42: p < 0.001* Phosphorylated tau: p = 0.001* Total tau: p = 0.007Additional analyses demonstrated statistically significant reductions in histone H2B and neurofilament light polypeptide at 12 weeks.Exploratory cognitive assessments showed improvement on one or more measures in approximately 80% of participants. Reductions in amyloid PET burden were observed in a subset of patients.Although this small, uncontrolled study was not designed to establish clinical efficacy, the persistence of significant biomarker changes through one year supports further Phase 2 investigation.FDA Grants Fast Track DesignationThe FDA granted Fast Track Designation to RB-ADSC for Alzheimer's disease, facilitating development and potentially expediting review of an investigational therapy addressing a serious condition with unmet medical needs.The designation provides opportunities for more frequent FDA interactions and potential eligibility for rolling review of a future Biologics License Application.Fast Track Designation, together with FDA clearance to proceed with Phase 2, represents important regulatory progress.Phase 2 Expected to Begin as Early as December 2026Regeneration Biomedical is preparing a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial evaluating RB-ADSC's safety and efficacy through cognitive assessments and Alzheimer's biomarkers.Unlike Phase 1, the protocol incorporates repeated intracerebroventricular administration to investigate the effects of continued treatment.Phase 2 activities could begin as early as December 2026, subject to operational readiness and site activation.Expanding the Platform into ALSRegeneration Biomedical is seeking strategic funding for a proposed clinical trial evaluating its Wnt-activated autologous stem cell platform in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).The program would investigate potential neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and regenerative effects, representing a possible second clinical indication.Statement from the Founder“Our Phase 1 results represent an important milestone in Alzheimer's research and regenerative medicine,” said Christopher Duma, MD, FACS, Founder and President of Regeneration Biomedical, Inc.“For the first time, we have evaluated our proprietary Wnt-activated autologous stem cells delivered directly into the brain's ventricular system in patients with Alzheimer's disease. We demonstrated a favorable safety profile and observed exciting preliminary findings across cognitive measures and disease-associated biomarkers.”“Despite enrolling only six patients, we observed statistically significant changes in key Alzheimer's CSF biomarkers extending through 52 weeks following a single administration. These findings suggest sustained biological activity and provide an encouraging foundation for further investigation.”“We believe these findings represent an important step toward a fundamentally different approach to treating Alzheimer's disease, one that seeks not only to address disease-associated pathology but also to harness the brain's own regenerative potential.”“The FDA's Fast Track Designation and our advancement toward Phase 2 represent important milestones. We look forward to determining whether these early findings can be confirmed in a larger, rigorously controlled clinical trial.”“We also believe our platform may have applications beyond Alzheimer's disease, including ALS. We are actively seeking strategic partners and funding to accelerate development and bring potentially meaningful new treatments to patients facing devastating neurodegenerative diseases.”About Regeneration Biomedical, Inc.Founded in 2018 by neurosurgeon Christopher Duma, MD, FACS, Regeneration Biomedical, Inc. is a Newport Beach, California-based clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.Its proprietary platform utilizes Wnt-activated autologous adipose-derived stem cells delivered directly into the central nervous system. Its lead program targets Alzheimer's disease, with additional development focused on ALS.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical development, potential therapeutic benefits, regulatory progress, financing, and future indications. Actual results may differ.Contact: Robert Lynn, COO877-240-1660...

Christopher Duma

Regeneration Biomedical, Inc.

+ + +1 949-689-9529

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Novel Direct-to-Brain Intracerebroventricular Stem Cell Phase 1 Trial Shows Safety and Exciting Results in Alzheimer's News Provided By Regeneration Biomedical, Inc. November 18, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science



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