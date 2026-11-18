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Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers Market

The Business Research Company's Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The demand for sustainable textiles is reshaping the fiber industry as consumers and manufacturers increasingly prioritize eco-friendly materials. This shift is driving significant growth within the textile exchange preferred fibers market, which is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the market size, driving forces, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this sector's future.

Projected Market Growth and Size of the Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers Market

The textile exchange preferred fibers market has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $13.07 billion in 2025 to $14.63 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The market's historic growth is mainly due to rising consumer demand for sustainable apparel, broader adoption of responsible sourcing standards, heightened environmental awareness regarding traditional fibers, growth in sustainable textile manufacturing, and stronger brand commitments to ethical fiber sourcing.

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Looking ahead, this market is anticipated to surge even further, reaching $22.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.5%. Factors fueling this accelerated growth include tightening environmental regulations around textile production, increasing demand for circular textile materials, widespread adoption of regenerative agriculture practices, greater emphasis on supply chain traceability, and expansion of sustainable applications in fashion and home textiles. Key forecasted trends feature increased use of certified sustainable fibers, growth in regenerative fiber production, rising incorporation of recycled textile fibers, stronger calls for traceable fiber supply chains, and a shift toward low-impact fiber processing methods.

Understanding Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers

Textile exchange preferred fibers refer to fibers or fiber materials identified by Textile Exchange as having better environmental and social impacts compared to conventional alternatives. These fibers meet specific criteria or assessment standards aimed at supporting more responsible fiber sourcing, enhancing transparency throughout the supply chain, and advancing sustainability goals within the textile industry.

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Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Textiles

One of the primary factors boosting the textile exchange preferred fibers market is the increasing consumer and regulatory focus on sustainable, eco-friendly textiles. These fabrics and fibers are produced using environmentally responsible methods that reduce ecological harm, limit harmful chemical use, and conserve resources along the supply chain. A strong push from consumers and governments toward greener manufacturing practices is encouraging brands and producers to adopt preferred fiber alternatives in place of traditional materials.

For example, as reported in February 2025 by Sweden-based Sigma Technology Group, around 5 million tonnes of clothing are discarded every year across the European Union-equivalent to about 12 kilograms per person. Textile collection for reuse can generate between 20 and 35 jobs per 1,000 tonnes of textiles gathered, underscoring the importance of sustainable textile strategies and circular fiber solutions. This growing eco-consciousness among consumers and policymakers directly supports the rising demand for certified preferred fibers.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects in Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers

In 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the textile exchange preferred fibers market and is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing region moving forward. The market analysis covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global developments and regional growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Textile Exchange Preferred Fibers Market Projected to Reach $22.65 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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