MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 18 (IANS) Authorities at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) on Wednesday announced that the fact-finding committee constituted to probe recent incidents of campus violence is expected to submit its report on the September 27 clash by November 27.

In an official statement, the institute's registrar said the panel, which comprises senior academic and administrative officials, is thoroughly reviewing a substantial volume of records and evidence.

"The Fact-Finding Committee is actively engaged in its work. The volume of material, records and other evidence requiring examination is substantial, and the Committee is undertaking a detailed and rigorous exercise to ensure that all relevant aspects are duly considered," the statement read.

The Kolkata-based premier film institute has been witnessing ongoing student protests since September 27 following alleged attacks on students at the Main Theatre during an event organised by the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Grahak Panchayat.

Tensions flared again on October 4 when a scuffle broke out during a demonstration, with protesters attempting to force open the institute's gate before being stopped by police personnel.

Initially set up in October to investigate the September 27 incident, the committee later had its mandate expanded to examine the October 4 disturbances as well.

"The report concerning the incident of September 27 is expected to be submitted to the competent authority by November 27, 2026. A separate report concerning the incident of October 4 will follow upon completion of the examination. Both reports will be placed before the competent authority for consideration and appropriate action," the registrar's statement added.

SRFTI Vice Chancellor Santosh Ajmera emphasised that the administration is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the inquiry.

"Establishing the facts, examining the circumstances objectively and ensuring institutional accountability are essential to addressing the concerns that have emerged. SRFTI reiterates its commitment to maintaining a safe, responsible and conducive academic environment for its students, faculty members, staff and the entire Institute community. We expect all stakeholders to cooperate with the fact-finding process and allow it to reach its conclusions based on evidence," Ajmera said.