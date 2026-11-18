MENAFN - IANS) Shenzhen (China), Nov 18 (IANS) The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a platform for cooperation among 21 economies, and even as trade barriers rise, we must not waver in our commitment to openness, said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday.

Lee made the remarks while delivering a speech at the APEC CEO Summit in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

A technological revolution driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI), the climate crisis and shifts in demographic structures, among others, are fundamentally reshaping the industrial landscape, demanding new engines for growth, Lee said.

Against this backdrop, he said that the most urgent priority is expanding trade and investment within the APEC region to create new growth opportunities for businesses.

Lee said that we must ensure that everyone benefits from the AI revolution through inclusive innovation, and we must strengthen cooperation to build stable industrial foundations and supply chains, Xinhua news agency reported.

The city of Shenzhen serves as a vivid testament to how future technologies can transform our lives, and technologies once considered part of the distant future have already become part of daily life here, Lee said.

Noting that the future is something we create together by embracing new possibilities, Lee said he trusts that all parties will join efforts to make APEC a platform for all to cultivate even greater prosperity.

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Wednesday hosted a banquet in Shenzhen to welcome guests attending the economic leaders' meeting.

"I wish to extend, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, our warmest welcome to all distinguished guests," Xi said in his toast.

Xi said that the success of Shenzhen is also a microcosm of China's reform and opening up, as well as an example of fruitful cooperation across the Asia-Pacific.

"At tomorrow's Leaders' Meeting, we will discuss steps to expand mutual openness, explore pathways to innovation-driven growth, extend opportunities for result-oriented cooperation across various fields," Xi said.

Before the banquet, Xi and Peng posed for group photos with leaders and representatives from APEC economies and their spouses.

After the banquet, they joined the guests to watch an artistic performance.