MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 18 (IANS) BJP National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash on Wednesday stressed accountability among party office-bearers in Madhya Pradesh and called for regular assessment of organisational activities, saying the success of programmes should be measured by their outcomes rather than merely holding events.

Addressing a meeting of state office-bearers, divisional in-charges, district in-charges and district presidents at the BJP state headquarters here, he said organisational positions carried responsibilities towards party workers and the public.

"Organisational strength is possible only when there is better communication, coordination and mutual trust at every level," Shiv Prakash said.

He said party workers were the foundation of the organisation and every office-bearer should regularly assess how effectively they were discharging the responsibilities assigned to them.

Shiv Prakash also called upon senior leaders to maintain regular interaction with workers and recognise their contributions. He said organisational responsibilities should be effectively implemented at booth, mandal, district and state levels.

The meeting reviewed organisational activities and recently concluded party campaigns and programmes. It also discussed the roadmap for upcoming activities and ways to improve coordination among different levels of the party organisation.

State BJP president Hemant Khandelwal announced that a special 'Seva Doot' campaign would be conducted in every Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh from December 1 to 25.

Under the campaign, full-time party workers will visit the constituencies to review organisational activities and coordinate with local office-bearers and workers. The initiative will focus on strengthening booth-level functioning and improving public outreach.

Khandelwal said the party wanted every worker to actively participate in public service activities and help take the government's welfare schemes to different sections of society.

State organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar stressed the need for systematic planning and coordination among party units.

He asked office-bearers to complete preparations for upcoming programmes within the stipulated time and ensure their implementation at the booth level.

He also called for regular reviews of organisational activities at district, mandal and booth levels. The meeting was attended by senior state functionaries and district-level office-bearers as part of the BJP's organisational review exercise in Madhya Pradesh.