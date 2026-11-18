MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday indicated that extending stock market trading hours is not a priority for the regulator, citing operational and market-related challenges, including cybersecurity risks, liquidity concerns and the potential impact on investors.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the World Federation of Exchanges event, Pandey said discussions around longer trading hours are taking place globally, but SEBI is not actively pursuing the idea at present.

"We are not really looking at it as a very big priority,” he said in response to a question on whether India could consider extending trading hours in line with developments in some international markets.

Pandey noted that a working group under the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is examining the issue.

However, he cautioned that any such move would have to address several challenges, beginning with cybersecurity.

Referring to global experiences, he said even advanced markets such as the United States continue to face cyber breaches.

He also flagged liquidity concerns, noting that extending trading sessions could dilute market depth and affect price discovery.

In addition, he pointed to the impact on investors, saying market participants would be uncomfortable waking up to significant price movements that occurred outside conventional trading hours.

On reports that SEBI is considering changes to the Margin Trading Facility (MTF) framework, Pandey said the regulator continuously evaluates various policy options but only discloses them once a concrete proposal is ready.

“The thought process is always there in our workings, in different ways, but whenever there is a concretised issue, we bring it up. No such decision has been taken yet,” he said.

Recent media reports suggested that SEBI is reviewing regulations governing margin trading facilities, which allow investors to purchase shares using funds borrowed from brokers.

The proposed review is reportedly aimed at curbing excessive leverage and strengthening market stability, triggering a sell-off in some brokerage stocks.