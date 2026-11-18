MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 18 (IANS) In a major operation, Surajpol police in Udaipur have seized Rs 80 lakh in suspected hawala cash and apprehended three men, all residents of Mehsana district in Gujarat.

The accused were allegedly transporting the cash by concealing it inside their undershirts and bags. A search led to the recovery of 16,000 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 80 lakh.

As the suspects failed to produce valid documents to establish the source or ownership of the money, police seized the entire amount and initiated an investigation into the suspected hawala transaction.

The operation was conducted by a police team led by Surajpol Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlendra Singh, under the directions of District Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan and the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Umesh Ojha and Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-East) Chhavi Sharma.

On the night of November 18, Constable Shivlal, a member of the Surajpol police station's Hawk patrol unit, received information from an informer about three suspicious individuals moving around the area. There were apprehensions that they might be carrying weapons or planning to commit a crime.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team intercepted three men matching the descriptions provided by the informer. They were identified as Hardik Kumar Prajapati (34), son of Dashrath Bhai; Jayesh Bhai Prajapati (44), son of Soma Bhai; and Dinesh Bhai Patel (59), son of Bhagwan Das.

All three are residents of Mehsana district in Gujarat. During questioning, the suspects denied carrying any weapons. However, a subsequent search revealed that they were in possession of Rs 80 lakh in cash, allegedly linked to hawala transactions.

The police recovered the cash from different locations on the three suspects. Those arrested include Hardik Kumar Prajapati. Rs 20 lakh was concealed inside his undershirt, and another Rs 20 lakh was recovered from his bag, taking the total recovery from him to Rs 40 lakh.

The other person arrested was Jayesh Bhai Prajapati. Rs 20 lakh was concealed inside his undershirt. The third person was Dinesh Bhai Patel: Rs 20 lakh was recovered from his bag.

The total seizure amounted to Rs 80 lakh, comprising 16,000 notes of Rs 500 denomination. The operation was carried out by a team comprising SHO Kamlendra Singh, Sub-Inspector Shivdatt Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspectors Shishram and Mahesh, Head Constable Ganesh Lal, and Constables Hitendra Singh, Ganiraj Singh, Shivlal and Shankar.

Police are now questioning the three accused to ascertain the source of the recovered cash, the purpose for which it was being transported and whether the money is connected to a larger hawala network.

Further investigation is underway.